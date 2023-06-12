The United Press Center of the Ukrainian Forces of the Tauriy Region releases the video in which the 35th marine brigade of the Kiev army enters the recaptured village of Storozhov in the Donetsk region, hoisting the yellow-blue flag. “The national flag is flying over Storozhov again, and it will be the same for every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land,” the military press center wrote.
