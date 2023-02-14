Russia has begun to deploy in the Baltic Sea ships with nuclear weaponssomething that hadn’t happened for thirty years. This was reported by the Norwegian intelligence services, also citing the use of submarines.

These are ships of the Nordic Fleet, which at the time of the Cold War moved in the Baltic with nuclear weapons, which had not happened since the dissolution of the USSR.

“There key part of the nuclear potential is on submarines and surface vessels of the Nordic Fleet,” write the Oslo services in their annual report, noting how tactical nuclear weapons represent “a particularly serious threat in different operational scenarios in which NATO countries could be involved”.