NATO lost to Russia in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden lost to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is the 'lesson' that Alessandro Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism and regular guest on E' semper Cartabianca where he was the protagonist of an argument with Alessandro Sallusti in the last episode, outlines in a post on Facebook. The conflict has been ongoing for over 20 months and the situation on the ground appears to have crystallized in recent times. The Ukrainian counteroffensive did not produce the breakthrough hoped for by Kiev. In recent days, the news has reported repeated raids by Russia – which hit several cities – and the Ukrainian response against Belgorod.

“I would like to point out that NATO lost badly against Russia in Ukraine, as I had widely predicted: 'Russia has already won, it has already defeated us', in the sense that it has already defeated 'us' of the Western bloc since, by invading the Ukraine has made its entry into NATO impossible”, writes Orsini.

“NATO declared, about a million times through Stoltenberg and Biden, that its support for the Ukrainian army was aimed at liberating all the territories occupied by the Russians. Well, Ukraine will not liberate any of the occupied regions and risks losing new ones. It follows that Biden lost against Putin and that NATO lost against Russia. It seems quite simple to me”, adds the professor, who lashes out at the Italian information. “Is it clear that NATO has thrashed them from Russia to Ukraine? Let's see if this makes it clearer.”