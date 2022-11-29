“I take responsibility for what I say: any politician who says that Russia must withdraw from all territories is an imbecile, an idiot. Anyone who says that Russia must withdraw, to have a diplomatic dialogue, is an imbecile”. It is the position that Professor Alessandro Orsini assumes at Cartabianca. “The West is taking positions of death, led by criminals,” says the professor of sociology of international terrorism. “You are extremists, you only want to give up arms without doing anything for peace”, says Orsini addressing the honorable Maurizio Lupi, a guest in the studio. “I am continually interrupted, I have to go to verbal escalation. If the Ukrainians are in this situation, it is largely because the West does not want to negotiate and does not want to mediate. I have condemned Russia billions of times but Russia wants to negotiate. The West doesn’t want to,” he continues.