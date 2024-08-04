Ukraine on Sunday ordered the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas of Donetsk in the east of the country where Russia has claimed advances in recent days.

This comes hours after Russia announced that its forces had taken control of an additional village in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow confirms that it has taken control of a number of villages in the Donetsk region in recent weeks.

“Towns and villages in these regions are being shelled every day,” Donetsk region governor Vadim Vilashkin said, adding: “Therefore, it was decided to evacuate the children with their parents or other legal representatives.”

Vilashkin listed the town of Novogrudovka, which is about 20 kilometers away from the village of Novoselivka Persha, which Russia announced its control over earlier today, Sunday.

Vilashkin confirmed that 744 children and their families will have to be transferred to four regions in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Vilashkin has urged civilians to flee the area as fighting escalates.

Russia announced, on Sunday, its control over a new village in eastern Ukraine, continuing its advance on the front.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily report that its forces took control of the village of Novoselivka Persha in the eastern region of Donetsk, where fighting has been raging for some time.

This village is located about twenty kilometers from the city of Avdiivka, which was taken over by Russian forces in February 2024.

In recent weeks, Russia has announced control over several villages in eastern Ukraine.