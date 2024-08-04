Ukrainian Donetsk region governor Vadym Vilashkin said authorities on Sunday ordered the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in eastern Donetsk where Russia has made advances in recent days.

“The enemy is shelling towns and villages in these areas every day, so it was decided to evacuate the children with their parents or other legal representatives,” Vilashkin said, listing towns and villages in areas where Russian forces have announced they are advancing.

Vilashkin cited the town of Novogrudovka, which is about 20 kilometres from the village of Novoselivka-Percha, which Russia claimed to have captured on Sunday.

The Donetsk governor said that 744 children and their families should be transferred to 4 regions of Ukraine.

“I have instructed that only armored vehicles should take part in the evacuation of children, as the enemy is actively using drones in these communities,” Vilashkin said. “We must do everything possible to protect our children.”

Vilashkin has been urging civilians to flee the area in recent weeks due to increased deadly Russian shelling.

Just hours ago, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that the Russian army had taken control of the town of Novoselivka-Bercha, after claiming to have taken control of a series of villages in recent weeks.