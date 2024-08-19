Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of hundreds of families from Pokrovsk in the east of the country due to the Russian army’s approach to the area, while the Kremlin ruled out entering into peace negotiations with Kiev yesterday after its surprise attack on Russian territory, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he is achieving his goals.

Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region on August 6 and have since taken control of part of it in the largest attack targeting Russian territory since Moscow’s military operation in February 2022. Kiev said the attack aims to pressure Russian forces, establish a “buffer zone” and push for an end to the conflict on “fair terms.”

But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said yesterday that the attack had ruled out the possibility of peace negotiations.

“At the present stage, and given this adventure, we will not engage in dialogue,” he said.

He considered that entering into a negotiation process at the present time is “totally inappropriate,” noting that engaging in any future talks will depend on the situation on the battlefield, including in the Kursk region.

Moscow, which appears determined not to let the offensive affect its progress in eastern Ukraine, took control of another village in the Donetsk region yesterday.

In anticipation of a continued offensive, Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of families from Pokrovsk as Moscow’s forces approach the city, a logistics hub.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said his forces in Kursk were achieving their goals, setting up administrative centers and previously releasing video footage of Ukrainian soldiers patrolling Russian streets.

“We are achieving our goals, this morning we renewed the fund for the exchange of prisoners of war in our country,” Zelensky said, referring to the detention of more Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

The day before yesterday, Zelensky confirmed that the goal of the operation on Russian territory is to establish a “buffer zone.”

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said yesterday that Russia had thwarted Ukrainian attacks on three more villages in the Kursk region.

In the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Moscow announced control of the town of Artemovo, known as Zhelezne in Ukraine.

As the front moved west toward the city of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian officials announced the forced evacuation of families with children.

“We will begin the forced evacuation of families with children from Pokrovsk,” Donetsk Governor Vadim Vilashkin said, issuing orders for the forced evacuation of children and their parents from Pokrovsk and about 10 nearby villages.

He explained that more than 53,000 people live in the area, including about 4,000 children.

Vilashkin described the evacuation decision as “necessary and inevitable.”