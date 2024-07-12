“Good news” after the meeting in Florida between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. “Peace Mission 5.0”, writes the Hungarian Prime Minister, referring to the five stages of his trip these days (Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington and Florida). “It was an honor to visit Donald Trump today at Mar-a-Lago. We discussed ways to create peace. The good news of the day: he will solve everything!”, assures Orban.

Macron: “Orban had no EU mandate”

But French President Emmanuel Macron, who insisted on the “sovereignty and independence of diplomacy” of individual states, made it clear from Washington that in his meetings that began at the beginning of his rotating EU presidency, Orban had “no mandate” from the EU.

“I think it is legitimate – he said in statements relaunched by the French media – that a head of government can go to the country he chooses to visit”. “Simply – he added in statements relaunched by the French media – there should be no ambiguity”. And Orban “did not do it as president of this semester with European responsibilities”.