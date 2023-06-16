Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is confident that former US President Donald Trump, if he wins the 2024 elections, will be able to reach a solution to the conflict in Ukraine. “There is a man in the West who would be able to end this war and make peace. That man is Donald Trump,” Orban told Kossuth radio, noting that “Hungary would be interested in seeing a supporter of peace at the helm in the United States”.

Orban has repeatedly said that if Trump had stayed in the White House for a second term, the conflict in Ukraine would have been avoided. He also pledged support for Trump and openly wished him success in the upcoming presidential election. The Hungarian prime minister believes that not only Ukraine and Russia, but also the United States, which is Kiev’s main military and financial backer, should participate in the negotiations for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.