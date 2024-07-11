Hungary, Orban’s plan to achieve “peace” in Ukraine. How he bypassed the EU and Biden

Victor Orban he moves as a leader, since Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the EU, Orban changed his pace and without notifying the European Union leaders he started his personal “peace mission“. The Hungarian president first went to Ukraine from Zelenskythen he met Putin in Russia and later also saw Xi Jinping in Beijing. But apparently, despite threats from other EU countries, measures against him for these unauthorized negotiations, Orban has no intention of stopping. Surprisingly, the next meeting will not be with the president of the United States Bidenbut will fly to Mar a Lago from his possible successor, Donald Trump.

Orban – The Guardian reports – He avoided Joe Biden at the NATO summit this week and has not requested a bilateral meeting with the US president, according to three sources familiar with the summit preparations. The EU’s rotating president has a very clear and ambitious goal: to get everyone to sit at the same table Putin and ZelenskyBloomberg News reported Thursday evening that Ukraine was considering new peace talks which would include meetings with Russian officials, and revealed the potential meeting between Trump and Orban at Mar-a-lago where the two could discuss the three previous conversations they had Orban and succeed in the enterprise of bringing them closer Zelensky and Putin to start real negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.