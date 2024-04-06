Home page politics

Victoria Krumbeck

Several Russian aircraft are said to have been destroyed after Ukrainian drone attacks. However, there is no evidence that the coup against Russia was successful.

Kiev – Ukraine is said to have managed to destroy or damage 19 Russian fighter jets on Friday night (April 5). For several weeks, Ukraine has been expanding its drone attacks on Russia and is also targeting the Russian hinterland. The most recent series of attacks in the wake of the Ukraine war is said to have targeted four Russian air bases. However, satellite images were initially unable to provide any evidence of destroyed fighter aircraft.

High losses for Russia: There is no evidence of a Ukraine attack on Putin's airfields

Security circles in Kiev had reported on the attack on the Morozovsk air base, in which six aircraft were said to have been destroyed and eight damaged, according to the news agency, among others dpa reported. The Russian Air Force is stationing Sukhoi Su-24 and Su-27 bombers there, which are used to drop glide bombs on cities behind the Ukrainian front. However, Russian military blogger Fighterbomber denied the casualties. The Russian side was warned and withdrew the jets in good time. However, the information provided by both sides could not be independently verified.

Russian aircraft, including a Tu-95, climb into the air. Ukraine is said to have destroyed some missiles (archive photo). © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

Ukraine also reported attacks on the Yeisk base in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. According to information from Kiev, two Su-25 ground attack aircraft were destroyed there. Another attack is said to have targeted the Engels military airport near Saratov on the Volga, more than 600 kilometers from Ukrainian territory. Three Tu-95 strategic bombers were damaged. The long-range bombers are used by Russia to fire cruise missiles at Ukraine. For the time being, nothing has been known about the possible consequences of another attack on a military airfield in the Kursk region.

Ukraine attack on Russia's bomber: ISW finds no clues

In addition to the material losses, according to Ukrainian reports, four Russian military personnel were killed at the Yeisk air base, as reported by the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Seven more Russian soldiers were killed at the Engels air base and up to 20 Russian soldiers were injured or killed at the Morozovsk air base. However, the ISW has so far been unable to find any evidence of destruction or damage to aircraft and infrastructure at the air force bases.

High losses for Russia: Ukrainian attack on Russia's air bases “remarkable”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Friday night Russia intercepted a total of 44 drones over the Rostov Oblast, six drones over the Krasnodar Region and one drone each in the Saratov, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts. According to the ISW, Ukrainian drone attacks would usually target only individual air bases in Russia. An attack on four separate air bases therefore represents a “remarkable pinnacle of capability,” was the ISW analysis.

If the Ukrainian information is correct, Russia would have lost five percent of the Tu-95 bombers in a single attack. Russia has tried several times to protect its bombers with various means. According to ISW, the Russian military is said to have had around 60 Tu-95 aircraft in 2023. If Ukraine continues to successfully strike Russian air bases, it would severely impact Russia's ability to conduct missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine. A circumstance that is even more remarkable because the possible use of F-16 fighter jets should relieve air defense pressure, even if NATO itself currently doubts that F-16 fighter jets are a “miracle weapon” against Putin. (vk)