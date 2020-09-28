The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the country has lifted the ban on the entry of foreigners from midnight on September 28, reports Interfax…

According to the ministry, there are no separate requirements for arriving foreign citizens for quarantine or insurance policies now.

We will remind, from August 28 to September 28, against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation with coronavirus, entry to Ukraine was allowed for foreigners with a residence permit, students of Ukrainian universities and several other categories of citizens of other countries. On September 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine also banned transit travel for foreigners.

We add, last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the second wave of COVID-19 had begun in the country, with 3000 coronavirus cases being detected per day.