Children’s painting on armor plate, on display in Kiev, capital of Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Thursday (31) that Ukrainian prosecutors had opened about 3,200 cases for Russian crimes against children since the start of the Russian invasion of the country in February last year.

“This includes killings, maiming, child abduction, forced displacement, deportation, sexual violence against children, attacks on children’s institutions and facilities,” said the head of the Protection of Children’s Interests and Anti-Violence Department of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yuliia Usenko, to Interfax.

Usenko said many children were tortured over Russian allegations that they had passed on information about troop movements and military vehicles to Ukraine.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian Public Prosecutor’s Office has already established that Russian forces tortured at least 75 children and that there were at least 13 cases of sexual violence against this population.

Most cases of torture took place in the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv oblast, which was occupied by Russia for 40 days at the start of the war. Other cases have been reported in Kherson and Kharkiv.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, for the illegal deportation of minors from occupied areas in Ukraine. for Russia, action considered a war crime.