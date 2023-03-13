Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

According to a SIPRI report, Ukraine became the third largest arms importer in the world. Only India and Qatar are ahead of Kiev. © Vadim Ghirda/dpa/ZUMA Wire/imago (Montage)

The Ukraine war made Kiev the third largest arms buyer in the world. This was shown by a SIPRI report. Arms imports in Europe will continue to increase in the future.

Stockholm – The Ukraine war caused a boom in arms imports. Imports of heavy weapons to Europe rose by almost 50 percent. Thanks to military aid from the West, Ukraine has become the third largest arms importer in the world. Only Qatar and India imported more, according to a study published by the research institute SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) on Monday (March 13, 2023). A different trend can be observed in the case of Russia, the largest arms supplier.

According to the SIPRI report: Ukraine war makes Kiev the third-biggest importer of arms

According to the SIPRI report, India recorded the highest number of imports in the world between 2018 and 2022. In addition, the country imported the most weapons from Russia between the periods 2013-2017 and 2018-2022. Qatar’s arms imports rose 311 percent over the same period.

Before the Russian war of aggression hardly got it Arms deliveries to Ukraine given. “They were at a very low level – especially considering its size and the fact that it has been at war since 2014,” said Pieter Wezeman, a researcher at SIPRI German Press Agency (dpa). But especially since 2014, the European countries have reacted to the threat from Russia: “After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European states want to import more weapons and more quickly,” said Wezeman. Wezeman expects that the increasing demand from European countries could have a greater impact on import figures.

SIPRI report on arms imports: USA and Germany are among the most important suppliers for Ukraine

To the most important Weapons suppliers of Ukraine include the USA, Poland and Germany, according to the SIPRI report. The supplies were vital to efforts to halt the Russian offensive, SIPRI wrote. Germany will also remain one of the five largest suppliers worldwide. However, German exports fell by 35 percent compared to the five years before.

The SIPRI report goes on to say that the USA and Russia have been the most important arms exporters for years. As in previous years, the USA was the most important exporter of weapons with a share of 40 percent. With a share of 16 percent, Russia would be in second place. In the period examined by the peace researchers, however, the gap between the two countries increased. While exports from the US increased by 14 percent between 2018 and 2022 compared to the previous five years, exports from Russia fell by 31 percent.

SIPRI report: Putin is probably going out of arms because of the Ukraine war – Moscow is reducing exports

Despite the decline, Russia is increasingly delivering to China and Egypt, the peace researchers said. There are also buyers in sub-Saharan Africa, such as Angola, Nigeria and Mali. However, the SIPRI peace researchers assume that Russian exports will continue to shrink.

The researchers believe this trend will continue because Putin’s armed forces need the weapons themselves and Russia is running out of ammunition anyway. In addition, demand from other countries is likely to remain low due to the sanctions against Russia and the increasing pressure from the West on these countries. So far, however, Russia has relied almost exclusively on weapons it has manufactured itself, but has also procured unmanned aerial vehicles and flying bombs from Iran. (bohy)