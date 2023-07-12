Ukraine has not received a direct invitation to immediately join NATO, but it has received the necessary bilateral commitments for long-term support in the war with Russia.

Since Russia began its ‘special military operation’, Ukraine has already enjoyed unprecedented military support. It has been further expanded at the top of NATO countries in Vilnius. A membership is not yet in the cards, but the Ukrainian arsenal is being considerably strengthened again (see box). The most important thing for Ukrainian president Zelensky is the long-term support ‘as long as necessary’ that has been promised by the G7 countries or the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. These are long-term security guarantees that should deter Moscow during and especially after this war, according to diplomats in Vilnius.

Ukraine therefore receives money, weapons and time. Comparisons have been drawn in that regard with Israel, which has for decades relied on US aid and technology to protect itself from hostile neighbors. This strategy has been called the ‘porcupine doctrine’. The idea is that a country is given the opportunity to defend itself, just as a porcupine can with sharp and sturdy quills. Large predators prefer to avoid sinking their teeth into it. In the case of Ukraine, these spikes could take the form of long-range missiles, cluster bombs and other military deterrents. See also LIVE | Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian parliament, 'Child killed in missile attack on Odessa'

Israel can therefore be an example for Ukraine. In 2016, the United States signed a “memorandum of understanding” with that country, providing military aid worth $38 billion (34.5 billion euros) from 2019 to 2028. This includes advanced military equipment, training and other forms of support.

Difference

The main difference between Israel and Ukraine, according to Adája Stoetman, European security and defense cooperation researcher at the Clingendael Institute, is that Israel has nuclear weapons and Ukraine does not. This makes the comparison somewhat flawed. Moreover, Ukraine is fighting directly against an enemy that does have a large nuclear arsenal.”

But long-term and lasting support is vital for Ukraine. According to Stoetman, most Western countries agree that Ukraine should win the war and Russia should lose. "The long-term support is likely to come in bilateral agreements, as NATO itself does not supply weapons to Ukraine; that is done by the individual member states, led by the United States. The G7 countries may cooperate in providing certain resources, but it is unclear whether this will be laid down in a treaty."

The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system, used here to intercept missiles along the Gaza Strip. ©Getty Images



According to John Herbst, former US ambassador to both Ukraine and Israel, the purpose of the porcupine doctrine was to ensure that Israeli forces would always have the upper hand in the event of conflict in the region. Thanks to American financial support and expertise, we succeeded. In fact, Israel is now one of the top 10 largest arms producers in the world, with highly advanced drones, tanks and anti-missile systems.

Ukraine also already has a large arms industry. The United States has already given and pledged more than EUR 70 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which almost EUR 43 billion in military aid.

More weapons for Ukraine France, together with Britain, will supply a 'large number' of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine with a range of 250 kilometers, it was announced in Vilinus. These missiles enable Ukrainian troops to hit Russian troops and supplies deep in enemy territory. Britain has announced that it will supply Ukraine with more than 70 more combat and logistics vehicles, as well as thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks. In addition, a £50 million support package will be made available for the repair of military equipment. The British are also launching a NATO project to set up a medical rehabilitation center for Ukrainian soldiers. The German government is giving another 700 million euros worth of Patriot launchers from the stocks of the Bundeswehr, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as additional main battle tanks and ammunition. A coalition of 11 countries will begin training Ukrainian pilots in August to handle F-16 fighter jets. These trainings are in Denmark, while a training center is being set up in Romania. While no final decision has been made yet, the training program is expected to enable Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel to deploy F-16s in combat situations from the beginning of next year. Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: