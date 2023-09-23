Home page politics

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gaining momentum. Russia reports fighting over Bakhmut. Zelenskyj achieves success in negotiations. The news ticker for the Ukraine war.

New rockets for Kyiv: Volodymyr Zelenskyj celebrates diplomatic success

Bakhmut difficult fought over: Russia reports heavy fighting

difficult : Russia reports heavy fighting The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 23rd, 8:05 a.m.: Ukraine reports a Russian drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A total of twelve Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down by our own air defense. The debris from the drones only caused minor damage.

First report from September 23rd, 6:00 a.m.: Kiev – Fighting was reported in many parts of Ukraine on Saturday morning. Russian rockets are said to have struck the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. At least one person is said to have been killed and another 31 injured. Three children are said to be among the injured. This was announced by the military governor of the Poltava region, according to the news agency dpa with. The air defense was able to repel one of the projectiles, while another hit a civilian building.

Alarm sirens also sounded in Odessa on Saturday night. According to Ukrainian air defense, Russia is said to have fired several rockets at the port city. This is what the news portal reports Ukrainian Pravda. Residents were asked to seek shelter. Nothing is known yet about possible damage.

An ATACMS short-range artillery rocket is fired during a US Army exercise. (Symbolic image) © dpa

Zelensky achieves diplomatic success in Ukraine war

Ukraine, in turn, confirmed the missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula. According to several British media outlets, Storm Shadow rockets were said to have been used. The British broadcaster BBC published a video he verified that is supposed to show the destructive force of the missile impact on the fleet headquarters.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky achieved a diplomatic success in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian president is in North America, where he met US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Several US media outlets are now reporting that the USA is now ready to soon provide Kiev with longer-range ATACMS missiles for use in the Ukraine war. The US government will soon provide the weapons system requested by Kiev to defend against the aggressor Russia, the reported Washington Post and the US broadcaster NBC News on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Heavy fighting reported around Bakhmut

Loud Washington Post it is an ATACMS variant that can be equipped with cluster munitions. NBC News reported that US President Joe Biden promised Zelensky that “a small number” of ATACMS would be made available during his visit to Washington on Thursday. The US government did not confirm the reports. “I have nothing to announce,” said a White House spokeswoman when asked at the press briefing on Friday. But it has always been made clear in the past that a possible ATACMS delivery is not off the table.

If Kiev actually receives the new missiles from the USA, it would significantly increase the effectiveness of the Ukrainian troops and increase the chances of a successful counteroffensive. This already seems to be having initial successes, at least in the east of the country. Russia itself reported heavy artillery shelling and heavy fighting around the city of Bakhmut. Zelenskyj has already held out the prospect of recapturing the strategically important city.