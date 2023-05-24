In the latest steps on the road to introducing F-16 fighters into Ukraine’s weapons in its war against Russia, Poland said, on Tuesday, that it is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on these American-made fighters, after the United States gave the green light.

Polish readiness details

“We are ready to train pilots to use the F-16 fighters, but this training has not started yet,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Plashchak’s statement came after a meeting of European defense ministers in Brussels dedicated to military support for Ukraine, according to “Agence France Presse”.

Prior to that, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, confirmed that training had already begun in this country.

It does not depend on Poland, many other countries intend to take part in this training.

Other countries are ready

Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Olungren said at the meeting that a coalition of Western European countries supporting Kiev is considering the possibility of starting training Ukrainian pilots on these fighters “as soon as possible.”

She explained, “We start first with the exercises. Securing the fighters will be the next step,” noting, “It is a joint effort with Denmark, Belgium, the United Kingdom and other allies. And we will speed it up now that we have the green light” from Washington.

Aircraft delivery is expected to be complex. The Dutch minister stressed that “the United Kingdom does not have F-16 fighters.”

Countries outside the game will not participate

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that Berlin’s participation “is not relevant because we simply don’t have F-16s and can’t help in training pilots.”

Sweden, Latvia and Estonia also announced that they do not have these planes.

These planes may be provided to Kiev by other EU countries that have not yet made announcements.

American green light

The US President, Joe Biden, had agreed to the request of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to obtain these war fighters, during the G7 meeting in Japan, at the end of last week.

Biden stressed that the Ukrainians will use these fighters against the Russian forces in the Ukrainian lands and will not attack the Russian lands.

It was considered a major shift in Western support for Kiev, and Zelensky called it historic.

The delivery of these aircraft through another country is subject to prior approval from Washington, as it is considered US military technology.

Biden said US fighter jets would make a difference in the fight.