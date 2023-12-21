Ukraine | Olli Rehn suggests that Ukraine could be supported by the EU's stability mechanism without Hungary

The stability mechanism is a financial institution used in the euro crisis, with a capital of 80 billion euros.

21.12. 20:04

The center presidential candidate and CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn suggests that the EU could support Ukraine through the EU Stability Mechanism.

The capital of the stability mechanism is 80 billion euros.

Rehn talked about his multi-year and multi-part Ukraine proposal on Thursday for the news agency Bloomberg and in the bulletin.

European Union has not been able to decide on a new support package for Ukraine, because the Prime Minister of Hungary, who is on good terms with Russia Viktor Orbán has blocked support.

In the EU, the support decision must be made unanimously. Hungary has threatened to overturn the EU's intentions to give more support to Ukraine.

According to Rehn, the EU could use the European Stability Mechanism if no other way can be found due to Hungary's opposition.

The mechanism the rules would probably have to be changed if this were to be done.

The mechanism was used during the euro crisis. The euro crisis was between 2010 and 2018. That's when Greece and a number of other eurozone countries ran into financial difficulties. They had to apply for financial support from other eurozone countries.

In 2012, the euro countries established a financial institution called the European Stability Mechanism. Its purpose is to finance countries that are part of the mechanism that are in financial difficulties.

Rehn was the commissioner responsible for EU enlargement in 2004–2009 and the commissioner responsible for economic and monetary affairs in 2010–2014.

Rehn has spoken about the use of the stability mechanism before, for example in his address to New Finland on December 14.

At that time, he talked about plan b, where the 26 countries in the EU without Hungary create an intergovernmental fund together, and Hungary stays out of it.

“The European stability mechanism could even be used, by slightly changing the rules, to support Ukraine. After all, it has 80 billion euros in capital,” Rehn said for his part In an interview with Yle on December 18.

In his six-part Ukraine program, Rehn also proposes, among other things, that the EU should make use of Russia's 300 billion euro frozen funds.