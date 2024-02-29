Olena Zelenska met Queen Camilla today, February 29, at her London residence in Clarence House. The Ukrainian first lady and the sovereign were photographed while sitting in the Garden Room and while the latter accompanied her along a corridor before their meeting.

The two had already seen each other in November 2022 at a reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of violence against women and the wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky had been a guest at the coronation of King Charles and the Queen last May together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal , representing his war-torn nation. She also attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Carlo, undergoing treatment for cancer, has not met the first lady. Zelenska thanked the queen for the king's message of support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the conflict, underlining how much it meant to her nation. For her part, Camilla spoke about how much the UK cares about Ukraine and the undoubted courage and resilience of Ukrainians and the UK's determination to support the nation.