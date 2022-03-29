“As time goes by, the situation of animals in Ukraine becomes increasingly critical” and “hundreds of thousands of dogs, cats but also horses and zoo animals risk their lives”. To sound the alarm at Adnkronos is Valentina Bagnato, head of international relations of OIPA, the international organization for the protection of animals.

“At the beginning, there were many associations or people who recovered them from within the country, but a problem arose when – explains Bagnato – after an initial derogation from the European regulation that allowed them to be taken outside the borders without the necessary documentation. , both from Italy and from neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania, a stop to expatriation has arrived for all animals coming from shelters, farms or strays. This happened – he clarifies – because it has been seen that also many animals properties left the country without any type of vaccination or document and therefore the fear of diseases such as rabies or other infections began to spread “. So now the only way to help these animals is within Ukraine itself, where there is a shortage of food, materials needed for care, water and often even staff.

‘We need a safe corridor to rescue horses and zoo animals’

“We as Oipa – explains Bagnato – through our member leagues that are present in Ukraine and a relay system with local associations, we continue to help by managing to get food and useful material to shelters, to volunteers who take care of strays and also to the destitute people left in the country who are no longer able to bear the costs for their animals. I buy everything directly in Poland to save on travel and thus be able to buy as much material as possible. From there the aid arrives in Lviv from where they come with small means sorted in the various internal cities. A new shipment will start in these days – announces the manager – and inside, in addition to food for dogs and cats, there are also pesticides, syringes, medicines, litter boxes, sand, bowls and everything that could be sent in the shortest possible time”.

However, the problem is not limited to pets. To suffer are also “horses and animals that have remained closed in zoos that have not yet managed to evacuate. Unfortunately there are many zoos in Ukraine – he says – and those in major cities have the highest number of animals. Fortunately, some have been transferred to sanctuaries. or in other zoos but many are at risk of dying because there are no humanitarian corridors to allow them to escape “. Horses are also difficult to rescue. “We, together with the equestrian association of Ukraine and other Italian associations, are trying to give our willingness to welcome once the humanitarian corridors open, but for the moment also on this side we are moving to bring the animals that are there is still aid, specific food and veterinary care “.