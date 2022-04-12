The EU asked OPEC to “act responsibly and review its ability to increase deliveries to international markets”

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simsonhe asked theOpec to “act responsibly and review one’s ability to increase the deliveries on international markets, especially where production does not work at full capacity “. Simson underlined the key role of the Organization “in the context of the market instability generated byRussian aggression in Ukraine“.

The commissioner co-chaired yesterday, with the general secretary of OPEC Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the 15th high-level meeting of the Energy Dialogue EU-OPEC in Vienna. In the meeting, the Commission explains in a note, theOpec shared the short and long-term prospects for the oil markets.

The Commission presented its plans for reduce methane emissions and initiative REPowerEU, which aims to end the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, increase the security of the EU’s energy supply and accelerate decarbonisation of its energy systems.

Meanwhile, i oil prices recover, galvanized by the easing of pandemic restrictions a Shanghaiwhich reassures the market on the maintenance of demand, as much as the warning ofOpec who claims he is unable to compensate for the offer of Russian crude.

At the end of the morning, a barrel of Brent from the North Sea with delivery in June took 3.38% to 101.81 dollars. A barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery was up 3.31% to $ 97.43.

“THE oil prices are recovering after China eased some Covid restrictions in Shanghai, easing investor nervousness about the possibility of a slowdown in demand from the world’s second largest economy, “he comments Victoria ScholarInvestor Interactive analyst.