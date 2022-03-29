The meetings between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held this Tuesday in Istanbul have concluded without immediate progress but with a change of tone towards a possible agreement. The Ukrainian negotiation team of the Government of Volodímir Zelenski has stated that Ukraine would seal its neutrality and, therefore, refuse to enter NATO, as President Vladimir Putin demands, provided that kyiv has security guarantees in its territories offered by third parties countries (except Crimea and Donbas). For the first time, the kyiv government has also talked about negotiating the state of Crimea – which Moscow annexed in an illegal referendum in 2014 – albeit within 15 years. The Moscow dialogue table has also paved the way for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. At the end of four hours of meeting that the Russian side has considered “constructive”, the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Alexander Fomin, has announced that, in order to advance the dialogue and “increase mutual trust”, Moscow has decided to “drastically reduce the military operations” in the kyiv and Chernihiv areas. Officials in kyiv have taken the announcement with skepticism.

The proposal of the Ukrainian envoy team will now have to be assessed by the Russian delegates. The negotiators sent by kyiv, led by David Arajamia, president of the majority group in the Ukrainian Parliament, have presented an agreement proposal in which, in exchange for their military “neutrality” – which includes the renunciation of joining NATO, the establishment of foreign military bases in its territory and the development of nuclear weapons―, requires a treaty of guarantees. This treaty, which would have to be certified in the Parliaments and an international summit, would imply the designation of a dozen guarantor countries, the five of the Security Council (United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) plus Turkey, Germany, Canada, Israel or Poland, which, in the event of aggression against Ukrainian territory, would have the obligation to send weapons and defense material in an adapted version without troops of article 5 of the NATO charter.

The Crimean peninsula and the Donbas area, which Moscow controls through pro-Russian separatists, would be left out of this protection. Ukraine has made it clear that it still regards its internationally recognized borders, namely with Donbas and Crimea, and that it is committed not to try to recapture the parts controlled by Russia by force.

The meeting began at 9:30 a.m. local time (one hour less in mainland Spain), with a reception by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who urged both delegations to live up to their “historic mission” achieve “a just peace” for both parties. After an hour and a half meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian heads of delegation, the entire negotiating teams (including government, parliamentary and military representatives) met for about three more hours, with breaks in between. Negotiations are scheduled to continue tomorrow, Wednesday, as reported by the Turkish government.

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged the representatives of kyiv and Moscow before the negotiations to act “responsibly” and agree on a ceasefire. “With a sense of responsibility, I am sure that a permanent ceasefire can be reached,” Erdogan said in a speech addressed to delegates from both parties at the Presidential Office of the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, according to the Efe news agency. The president also expressed his confidence that today’s and tomorrow’s meeting will pave the way for a meeting at the level of heads of government. “We believe that there are no losers from a just and equitable peace. The continuation of the war is not to the liking of any of the parties and an immediate ceasefire would benefit all”, stressed the Turkish president in his televised address.

Implicitly alluding to the daily fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, Erdogan considered that the time had come for the fire to cease “as soon as possible.” “Everyone is waiting for good news from you,” he insisted after recalling his and his government’s efforts to mediate between the parties in order to achieve a solution that would put an end to the fighting.

So far, the two parties have met in person three times on Belarusian territory, while on the 10th the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba, respectively, met unsuccessfully in Antalya. Since then, negotiations have taken place practically daily in videoconference format at the level of the two delegations and working groups.

The furthest points in the negotiation between the two teams would be the status of Crimea, which Moscow demands to see recognized as part of its territory, and Donbas, which the Kremlin wants to achieve independence from Ukraine or be annexed to Russia. However, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy lowered expectations and said that, on the points mentioned by Erdogan, “consensus has not been achieved” with Russia.

“Security and neutrality guarantees, non-nuclear status for our country. We are ready for it”, Zelensky had said in an interview with several Russian independent media such as jellyfish or Kommersant issued this sunday. He also assured that he is ready for a “compromise” on Donbas, the region partially controlled by pro-Russian rebels since 2014 and that Moscow has now become the main objective of the invasion.

“I understand that it is impossible to force Russia to liberate the territory completely, that would lead to the third world war. That’s why I say: it’s a compromise. return to [las posiciones] in which it started and we will try to solve the Donbas issue, the difficult issue of Donbas”, said the Ukrainian leader: “I want to end this war. I don’t want to have hundreds of thousands dead. So I am not planning to attack by force neither in Donbas nor in Crimea. Because I understand that many thousands of our people would die.”

The change of venue for the negotiations by Turkey, something that the Ukrainian side had sought given the increasing involvement of Belarus in the Russian war campaign, was decided over the weekend after several Turkish efforts. Erdogan telephoned Zelensky on Friday, and later certified that there had been “progress” in the negotiating positions. On Sunday, he spoke by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom he convinced to move the negotiations to Istanbul.

Turkey, despite being one of the oldest members of NATO, is the only country in the Alliance that has not supported the sanctions against Russia. “We cannot break the bridges with Moscow, otherwise who will talk to them? We have decided to keep the channels open,” the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Monday, while explaining that his country is in permanent contact with its Atlantic partners to inform them of the progress of mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

