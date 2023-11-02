Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A Russian T-72 tank: According to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, the war in Ukraine is developing into a trench warfare (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Ray van Zeschau

Winter is approaching and there is a threat of trench warfare in Ukraine, according to news from Kiev. From the Ukrainian perspective, there are five possible solutions.

Kiev – The Ukraine war is in a stalemate. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zalushny said this in an interview published on Wednesday (November 1st). Economist. At the same time, the general warned in a guest article in the newspaper that the situation was increasingly developing into a trench warfare. The opposition from the Kremlin was not long in coming.

Ukraine War: “In any other country, such losses would have stopped the war

17 kilometers in five months: This is the result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive so far. Even though military experts emphasize that the success or failure of the offensive cannot be judged solely on the basis of terrain gain, Kiev itself is currently “gradually” assessing the situation as a trench warfare, “just like in the First World War.” According to Ukrainian information, Russia lost at least 150,000 soldiers. “In any other country, such losses would have stopped the war,” General Valery Zalushny told the Economist. But not in the case of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose reference points are the First and Second World Wars – with millions of deaths.

From Ukraine’s perspective, four months should actually have been enough to reach Crimea. However, given the current relative technological and tactical balance between Ukrainian and Russian forces, penetration into Russian lines is unlikely to be possible.

“There will most likely not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough,” said the Ukrainian commander verbatim. This is also shown by the section of the front near Avdiivka. “The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy does and they see everything we do. To get out of this impasse, we need something new,” the general analyzed, using the Chinese invention of gunpowder as a comparison, which once became a “game changer.”

With these five points, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief wants to resolve the stalemate

In contrast to the invention of gunpowder, not a single innovation was enough in the Ukrainian war. Rather, the combination of different technical solutions is crucial, said Valery Saluschny Economist. Innovations are needed in five areas. More drones are needed to achieve air superiority, the capabilities in electronic warfare must be expanded, the effectiveness of artillery defense must be increased – for example through better GPS support and more reconnaissance drones – and mine clearance must be improved. The creation and training of the necessary reserves is also crucial.

Saluschny called for the introduction of a unified state register of conscripts and reservists, as well as an increase in incentives for military service. The West’s hesitation in supplying weapons, particularly long-range missile systems and tanks, has allowed Russia to regroup and build a defense, the general stressed. Western military experts had previously made similar statements. For example, the discussion about the delivery of battle tanks lasted about a year. This gave Russia enough time to build a bulwark of minefields, trenches and anti-tank barriers, which Ukraine is now struggling to combat. “Russia must not be underestimated,” warned the commander-in-chief.

From Kiev’s perspective, this is the main reason for the current dilemma

The West’s hesitation is frustrating, but not the main reason for the current dilemma, Saluschny admitted in an interview with Economist a. Rather, the technology is crucial. The greatest risk of a trench war is that “it can drag on for years and wear down the Ukrainian state,” warned the Ukrainian commander-in-chief.

In a long war, Russia has the upper hand. The population is three times larger and the economy is ten times larger. “Let’s face it, it’s a feudal state where the cheapest resource is a human life,” said the military man. For Ukraine, however, its people are the most important thing. Kremlin leader Putin is still hesitant to declare a general mobilization that is unpopular with the population.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, rejected Saluzhny’s statements that there was currently a stalemate. “Russia is continuously carrying out the special military operation. All set goals should be met,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. Like the US war experts at the Institute for the Study of War analyzed in their current reportsaid the Ukrainian general Economist-Interview spoke of a stalemate, but in his guest article he avoided this term and instead spoke of a “war of position”.

Winter is approaching and Russia is stockpiling missiles: new strikes against infrastructure are expected

With a view to the coming winter, experts expect renewed attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure. “We must be aware that as winter approaches there will be more Russian attacks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said in his daily video address. We have to prepare for this, warned the head of government. Experts had recently observed a decrease in the intensity of air strikes. Moscow is apparently stockpiling missiles and is increasingly relying on drones. This suggests that “what you have saved” will be used “on a larger scale” at a later date, said former NATO general Erhard Bühler in his podcast.

Regarding the standoff on the ground, the former general emphasized that there are other lines of operation and that new options could also arise. As an example, the expert cited the expansion of bridgeheads on the Dnipro River near Kherson in the south of Ukraine. If the Ukrainians were able to “move an armored brigade across the river and attack behind the defensive lines, it would absolutely cripple the Russians,” said former British Lieutenant Colonel Glen Grant. The balance could easily shift again, said the military man, adding: The Ukrainians are still able to achieve a lot with little resources.