From: Patrick Mayer

Misjudgments about Russia’s defense lines could jeopardize the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. A US official hints.

Washington – The scenes in the Ukraine war are difficult for outsiders to comprehend. Those moments when soldiers get their final instructions before battle. If they go over the procedure they have carefully rehearsed. Before we continue: the shooting, the killing, the dying.

Ukraine war: USA indicate misjudgment of offensive

As the Ukrainian forces attack the Russian troops, autumn and winter are approaching. And with it bad weather, which is usually unfavorable for military operations. Could this benefit Russia?

The American “Defense Intelligence Agency” (dia), an official agency of the USA, which provides substantial support to Ukraine, has now admitted misjudgments in the evaluation of the Russian defense lines. For the first time, a leading Washington analyst has publicly expressed skepticism about the possible success of Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Kremlin troops.

In detail: Trent Maul, head of analysis at dia, reacted cautiously to the Ukrainian breakthrough through the first of a total of three Russian defense belts in the south of the stricken country. “If we had had this conversation two weeks ago, I would have been a little more pessimistic,” Maul told the news magazine The Economist: “Your breakthrough onto this second line of defense is actually quite remarkable.”

Ukraine war: Kiev and US officials arguably underestimated Russian defenses

But American and Ukrainian officials failed to appreciate the depth of Russia’s defenses and how challenging it would be to “break through” those lines with armored vehicles, the senior US official openly acknowledged. This assessment is all the more remarkable given that Maul’s authority has been closely monitoring the Russian army for decades.

During the Cold War, for example, dia wrote an annual report entitled “Soviet Military Power”, which, according to The Economist was read eagerly by members of the government. But the skepticism goes further: while Ukrainian generals of the British newspaper Guardians said that 80 percent of Russia’s efforts went into building the first and second lines, Maul believes that the bulk of Russia’s front-line troops are stationed at the third line of defense.

Ukraine War: Offensive targets Tokmak in southern frontline

For example, around the strategically important and heavily fortified town of Tokmak, which is the first target of the counter-offensive in the south. However, this has not been achieved so far. Also because Ukrainian commanders stationed their most experienced units in the east near Bakhmut, such as the 3rd Assault Brigade. Instead of on the southern front, which is initially more decisive, which American officials would criticize in Kiev, the report says.

Time is of the essence for the counter-offensive: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and a Ukrainian soldier near the front. © IMAGO/Pool/Ukrainian Presidentia

“It is questionable whether the Ukrainians used the tactics that were hoped would have resulted in more aggressive gains in a shorter period of time,” Maul said The Economist quoted. In his opinion, the decisive factors for the coming weeks will be how large the Ukrainian artillery stocks are and when the weather will get worse. According to the news magazine, another, unnamed, US government official assumes that the peak of the offensive will be reached in six to seven weeks. Then the balance is drawn. Explosive: According to the report, some voices in Washington assume that the Ukrainian army will not get far.

War in Ukraine: According to military experts, the counter-offensive will soon reach its peak

The military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady also expects that the Ukrainian counter-offensive will soon reach its peak. “Ultimately, this attrition campaign is about which side has more reserves,” wrote Gady, who is responsible for the Institute for International Strategic Studies (IISS) operates in London, on Monday (September 4) on platform X, formerly Twitter. So far, the focus has been too much on Ukrainian breakthroughs through Russian defenses and too little on whether Ukraine will have enough forces to penetrate deep into occupied territories, he told the Deutschlandfunk.

At X, Gady went on to write: “In a battle of attrition like the one taking place now, the exact ratio of the losses on both sides is more important in the long term than gains in territory.” And it is precisely these losses that are “significant”. On both sides.

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by our employee Patrick Mayer before publication.