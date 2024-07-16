Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

New dynamics in the Ukraine war: The use of Western weapons on Russian soil helps with defense, but also with smaller counter-offensives along the front.

Kiev – For a long time, Ukrainian forces were stuck in a dead end in the Ukraine war. Russia opened a new front near Kharkiv and Ukraine was only allowed to use Western weapons on Ukrainian soil – too late to stop the Russian military. It was a wake-up call for many allies: Ukraine is now allowed to use these weapons on Russian soil to a limited extent. That makes a significant difference for the Ukrainians.

Some offensive in the Ukraine war: Kiev’s counterattacks on Russian territory are having an effect

The aim is to destroy weapons depots and other military positions close to the border. This can stop the Russian military. “We have destroyed targets in Russia, which has enabled several successful counter-offensives,” the high-ranking officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told CNN“The Russian military can no longer feel safe and unpunished.” Russian losses would continue to rise.

The effects of the new regulation and the arms deliveries can be seen every day. “Artillery, multiple rocket launchers with longer ranges and different types of ammunition, as well as submunitions – this affects the overall picture on the battlefield,” Ivan, an officer in the 148th Artillery Brigade, told the American broadcaster. “We are deploying the most effective weapons systems in the areas where the Russians are trying to break through the defense lines,” he added. The Russian advance has slowed down significantly.

Ukrainian soldiers speak of new dynamics in the Ukraine war. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evgeniy Maloletka

“A matter of minutes”: Russia is less able to intercept attacks with ATACMS

A special turning point in the war was the use of long-range missile systems with ATACMS, explained international security expert Oleksiy Melnyk CNN. Attacks are now far more efficient. “Speed ​​is crucial,” he said. “In drone attacks, the Russians have hours to react because they can detect Ukrainian drones early. Russian pilots can drink a coffee and smoke a cigarette before jumping into the cockpit and flying off to shoot down the drones. With the ATACMS, it’s a matter of minutes.”

Russia is pushing at the front – and continues to have air superiority over Ukraine

Despite the changed circumstances, one should not become too cocky. “The enemy is now exhausted, but not destroyed,” said Melnyk, pointing to the fact that Russia still has complete air superiority over Ukraine. Kiev is hoping for quick deliveries of F-16 fighter jets – the first Ukrainian pilots should complete their training in the USA in the summer.

The delivery of the fighter jets has been delayed due to logistical problems. To protect them from Russian air attacks, several airfields and hiding places are needed. A lot of planning is therefore required before the F-16s can be fully integrated into the combat sequence, explained Markus Reisner, Colonel of the Austrian Federal Army, to ntvAt the same time, military experts doubt that the aircraft from the 1980s and 1990s can keep up with new machines. Nevertheless, the jets can help deprive Russia of control over the entire Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine war: Kiev lacks soldiers, weapons and long-term plans

The most serious problem in Ukraine is currently the lack of trained soldiers. Volunteerism has disappeared and exhaustion is setting in, reported the ZDFNevertheless, Ukraine wants to set up around 13-14 new brigades by the end of the summer. But training the new soldiers is more difficult than recruiting them – and it is hoping for further help from the West.

At the same time, the need for financial aid and arms deliveries is not abating. “The problem is that Ukraine is waiting to see what equipment the West can supply, and the West is waiting to see what plans Ukraine has for the future,” said Melnyk. That is why it is unclear what a Ukrainian strategy might look like in the long term. (hk)