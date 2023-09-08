Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Apparently the US is putting pressure on Ukraine to make progress against the Russian army in the south by late autumn. An analyst from Washington sounds cautious.

Washington – The moments in Ukraine war are hard to imagine for outsiders. Then when soldiers receive final instructions before battle. When they review what they have meticulously rehearsed. Before it continues: the shooting, the killing, the dying.

Ukraine offensive against Russia: US analyst expresses public skepticism

As the Ukrainian forces attack the Russian army, autumn and winter are approaching. And with it bad weather, which is usually bad for military operations. What Russia playing in the cards?

The American “Defense Intelligence Agency” (dia), an official US agency that Ukraine provided significant support, has now admitted misjudgments in the assessment of the Russian defense lines. Even more: For the first time, a leading analyst from the USA publicly skeptical about the possible success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the troops Moscow.

On duty in the south: A Ukrainian soldier from the 47th Mechanized Brigade “Magura” in a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smolienko

Specifically: Trent Maul, analysis director of dia, reacted cautiously to the Ukrainian breakthrough through the first of a total of three Russian defense belts in the south of the battered country. “Had we had this conversation two weeks ago, I would have been a little more pessimistic,” Maul told the news magazine The Economist Although: “Your breakthrough on this second line of defense is actually quite remarkable.”

Ukraine offensive against Russia: USA admit misjudgment

But American and Ukrainian officials failed to appreciate the depth of Russia’s defenses and how difficult it would be to “break through” those lines with armored vehicles, the senior Washington official frankly admitted. This honest assessment is all the more remarkable given that Maul’s authority has been studying the Russian army closely for decades.

It is questionable whether the Ukrainians used the tactics that had been hoped would have resulted in more aggressive gains in a shorter period of time.

During the Cold War, for example, dia published an annual report entitled “Soviet Military Power”, which, according to The Economist was read eagerly by members of the government. But that’s not enough of the skepticism: While Ukrainian generals of the British newspaper Guardians While saying that 80 percent of Russia’s efforts went into building its first and second lines, Maul believes that the majority of Russia’s front-line troops are stationed at the third line of defense. For example around the strategically important small town of Tokmak, which is the first target of the counter-offensive in the south. However, this has not been achieved so far.

Ukraine offensive against Russia: Are Kiev commanders using troops wrongly?

Also because Ukrainian commanders stationed their most experienced units in the east near Bakhmut, such as the 3rd Assault Brigade. Instead of on the southern front, which was more decisive for the time being, which American officials opposed Kyiv would criticize, says the report. “It is questionable whether the Ukrainians used the tactics that were hoped would have resulted in more aggressive gains in a shorter period of time,” Maul said The Economist quoted. According to him, the decisive factors for the coming weeks will be how large the Ukrainian artillery stocks are and when the weather will get worse.

Ukraine offensive against Russia: military expert expects impending peak

According to the news magazine, another, unnamed, US government official assumes that the peak of the offensive will be reached in six to seven weeks. Then it will be accounted for. Explosive: According to the report, some voices in Washington assume that the Ukrainian army will not get far. The military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady also expects the Ukrainian counter-offensive to culminate soon.

“Ultimately, this attrition campaign is about which side has more reserves,” wrote Gady, who is responsible for the Institute for International Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, on Monday (September 4th) on Platform X, formerly Twitter. So far, the focus has been far too much on Ukrainian breakthroughs through Russian defenses and far too little on whether Ukraine will have enough forces to penetrate deep into occupied territories, he told the Deutschlandfunk.

Ultimately, this attrition campaign is about which side has more reserves.

At X, Gady continued: “In a battle of attrition like the one taking place now, the exact ratio of the losses on both sides is more important in the long term than gains in territory.” And those losses are “significant”. On both sides. (pm)