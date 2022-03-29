According to FTRussia would no longer ask for the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine

Russia And Ukraine return to the negotiating table in Istanbul in attempt to end a war that “is not in anyone’s interest”. The words are from the main mediator of the moment, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who introducing the talks this morning reiterated the need for concrete “results”. The goal is to reach at least a ceasefire agreement, and then aspire to a lasting peace.

MARKETS/ Toned session for European stock exchanges which extend the earnings of the eve on the prospect of a solution to the Ukrainian crisis. Today a new one starts round negotiations in Istanbul, after yesterday the President of Ukraine opened the possibility of a “neutrality” of his country to find an agreement with Russia. TO Piazza Affari the Ftse Eb it rose by 1%, driven by the positive trend of the banks. TO Paris on Cac40 earns 1.25%, a Frankfurt on Dax 40 1.12%, in Amsterdam Aex 1.29% ea London the Ftse100 opened half a percentage point higher. The trend of Tokyo (Nikkei + 1.1%).







And in the meantime being able to think of organizing a summit between the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, defined by the Turkish leader as “two precious friends”. A meeting requested many times by Kiev and which Moscow does not rule out.

The Foreign Minister reiterated this yesterday Sergei Lavrov, while warning that it will have to be well prepared. And, to this end, the indiscretion published today by the Financial Times, according to which Russia would no longer ask for the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine.

In addition, according to what referred to Interfax a source familiar with the progress of the negotiations, the terms of Ukraine’s neutral status are discussed in talks in Istanbul.

“The parties started negotiations at the level of heads of delegation. In particular, the question of the terms of Ukraine’s possible neutral status was raised“, the source said. Presumably, the meeting may end with the terms of the neutral status being put on paper, he said.” It is a draft of a certain agreement or declaration. Everything is in the discussion stage, “the source said.

The negotiations, which opened at 9 and will last two days, are underway at the Dolmabahçe Palace behind closed doors. Among the participants there would also be the tycoon Roman Abramovichwhat a second Skynews and the Russian agency Tass would be seen with the two delegations.

Also according to the British broadcaster, in the aftermath of the news of the alleged poisoning of Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has “recommended to anyone negotiating with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink and preferably to avoid touching any surface“.

(Continued …)

