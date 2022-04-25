They can’t bomb it, but they can strangle it. Engaged in the second phase of the ‘special military operation’ which does not seem to give the desired results, the Russians continue to look to Odessa, the conquest of which would allow Moscow, if successful, to rejoin the Donbass, the south of Ukraine up to Transnistria. “But Odessa is a city with a Russian majority and the Russians would hardly destroy it”, sources qualified in Kiev explain to Adnkronos, according to whom the option of making it a Kaliningrad-model enclave circulates among military analysts.

Kaliningrad is actually a Russian exclave, located on the Baltic between Poland and Lithuania, where Moscow has deployed Iskander missiles targeting the heart of Europe. Odessa, which is Russia’s “dream” but which is difficult to conquer, could become a Ukrainian enclavesurrounded by Russian territories, obviously if Moscow succeeds in its plans: and strangling the port on the Black Sea, from which nothing could be exported, is “a minor military objective”.

But in the meantime before Odessa on the cards there is Mikolayv, for whose fate “there is great concern” fearing that it could end up like the ‘martyr city’ Mariupol. “The Ukrainians are determined to resist, there is no resignation on their part”, underline the sources, convinced that the ‘second phase’ of the Russian war, concentrated on the Donbass, is not making the significant progress hoped for.

“Moscow is using the same troops as before and the difficulty in recruiting new recruits remains, as evidenced by the use of mercenaries”, explained in Kiev, where, however, there is always fear of the possibility of a “qualitative leap” on the part of Moscow. with the use of chemical or nuclear weapons.

From a diplomatic point of view, the sources do not expect significant changes in the short term: everything is linked to the progress of the war in the next two weeks, from now to the ‘fateful’ date of 9 May, the anniversary of the Victory Day against Nazi-fascism that Vladimir Putin would like to celebrate having collected at least a minimal result. After all, according to the latest revelations of the Financial Times, the Russian president would no longer have “any interest in the negotiation”.

“It will be he and he alone who will decide when it will no longer be time to push on the accelerator”, the sources observe. For which “the real problem to be solved in this phase, beyond the course of the conflict on the ground, are the sanctions: only the embargo on oil and gas would bring the Russian economy to its knees, assuming that the leader of the The Kremlin is effectively influenced by this element “. One and 30: these are the two numbers that Kiev makes to reaffirm the importance of sanctions, because every billion dollars in aid to Ukraine corresponds to 30 billion in revenues to Russia for gas and oil.