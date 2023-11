01:46 The site of a Russian missile attack in Odessa, Ukraine, on November 6, 2023. REUTERS – STRINGER

Ukraine accused Russia of launching missile and drone attacks from the annexed territories of the Donbass towards various parts of the country. In Odessa, at least eight people were injured and the Museum of Fine Arts was damaged. The place houses important works by Russian and Ukrainian artists. Odessa is a strategic city in the war for its access to the Black Sea.