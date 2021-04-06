Ukraine Observations on armed forces movements in Russia spread on social media at Easter – Ukraine claims Russia is concentrating forces “under the guise of exercises”

Observations of Russian troop movements filled social media at Easter.

First a hint of the escalation of the seven-year war in eastern Ukraine came on 22 February. Russian Black Sea Fleet said at that time from a shooting camp of 50 cannons and rocket launchers and about a hundred soldiers in the Opuk training area in the eastern part of the Crimean peninsula.

There was no huge news, even though exercises by the Russian armed forces in occupied Crimea are no routine. However, the nervous war between Ukraine and Russia had already intensified at the beginning of the year, when shooting at the so-called Minsk ceasefire line had increased.

Chief of Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Nayev said the same evening Ukraine was organizing its own exercises in the Kherson region near the Crimean peninsula. Radio Free Europe according to the March exercises, preparations were made to fight the enemy “from land, sea, and air”.

Russia once again improved. March 16 Journal of the Russian Government Rossiiskaja Gazeta said, referring to information from the General Staff, that Russia had begun a four-day large-scale exercise of 2,000 troops in the Crimean peninsula.

Allegations between Kiev and Moscow of preparations for war intensified. Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Homtshak gave to the Ukrainian parliament report on the situation last Tuesday.

According to Homchak, Russia has 28 so-called standby battalions on the border with Ukraine. Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Valeri Gerasimov is told earlier the size of these rapid reaction forces would be between 700 and 800, so the strength of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border in the Rostov, Voronezh and Bryansk regions would be about 20,000.

Ukrainian commander according to it, as many as 25 new standby battalions are being brought into the region this year “under the guise of military exercises”. Homchak referred to Russia’s Western Military District’s major military exercise next fall, Zapad 2021.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, there are 28,000 separatist fighters in the Donetsk and Luhansk rebel areas, including a large number of Russians, especially in the officers. In addition, the separatists are supported by 2,000 Russian trainers and counselors.

According to Homchak, the strength of Russian troops on the Crimean peninsula is 32,700 soldiers.

The United States the Ministry of Defense expressed concern about the movements of the Russian armed forces the next day. Minister of Defense Antony Blinken said he had spoken on the phone to the Ukrainian defense minister Dmytro Kuleban with. According to American estimates, four thousand soldiers would have been brought to Crimea and beyond the border with eastern Ukraine, says The New York Times.

At the same time, a lot of public perceptions of the movements of the armed forces in Russia appeared on social media.

First, it was reported that the track artillery had left Ekaterinburg from the Urals. On Good Friday, a community service in Tiktok spread a picture of distant Siberia: Hurricane rocket launchers, assault armor and tanks were loaded on a train in the Kemerovo region of Jurga.

He has been following the preconditions of the Russian armed forces through civil journalism for seven years Conflict Intelligence Team based on the wagon number from the Russian railway tracking system to the destination of the armed train. It was Voronezh about 250 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Same using the same method, the group found out that in Pskov the landing force equipment loaded on the train was on its way to Simferopol for Crimea. The news has a symbolic significance, as the landings in Pskov have been involved in both the occupation of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine.

And the flow of images in Some continued: rocket launchers in Penza, armored crew carriages in Rostov. Russian separatist commander who became the hero and villain of the Ukrainian war Igor Girkin proudly circulated images of armed forces movements in Murmansk.

Ukrainian State News Agency Unian shared pictures of Armed Forces vehicles covering Russian emblems on Russian roads.

Even in the West was not quite inactive. News agency Reuters said on Saturday that Ukraine and the military alliance NATO will hold a joint military exercise next summer.

News site Uawire In turn, on Monday, a total of three U.S. military transport planes landed in Lviv and Kiev.

The fourth plane was reported on social media on Tuesday: a Boeing C17A transport aircraft arrived at Kiev’s Borispil airport from Ramstein’s NATO base in Germany, according to the Flightradar site. The children of the planes were not told.

Sound sadly. Specialist researcher Pentti Forsström However, the National Defense College does not predict a war.

“The troops that Russia brought to the border with Ukraine in 2014 remained trunk there, and there has been no particular change in this matter,” Forsström says. “Troops have been brought to all the exercises of the southern and western military districts from far and wide, all the way to the Russian Far East, because the concentration of troops has been practiced regularly.”

“This is not quite a routine,” Forsström says, referring to bringing troops to Crimea and holding exercises there.

Most significant, however, he said, was the loud discussion and high-level commentary on the troop transfer.

“But no Ukrainian, Russian or American commentator believes a new war will ignite but sees this as a saber-rattling and an increase in pressure. In general, the Russian armed forces must have a clear problem to which a solution can be brought by military force. And that’s not what I see here. “