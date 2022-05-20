Ukraine’s victory against Russia is not realistic. The New York Times claims this in the aftermath of strong criticism by a small group of Republicans of the $ 40 billion aid package launched yesterday by the US. The war, writes the newspaper, is entering a new difficult phase and American bipartisan support can no longer be guaranteed.

“A decisive military victory for Ukraine over Russia – explains the NYT editorial – in which Ukraine recaptures all the territory that Russia has conquered since 2014, is not a realistic goal. Although Russia’s planning and fighting are surprisingly sloppy states, Russia remains too strong and Putin has invested too much personal prestige in the invasion to back down. “