Ukrainian War, the United States provided intelligence data that helped Ukrainian forces to locate and kill many of the Russian generals who died in the fighting. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing senior US officials.

Washington has provided Kiev with data relating to the expected movements of Russian troops as well as the location and details of mobile military bases. Kiev used this information in combination with its own intelligence to conduct artillery strikes and other assaults that resulted in the killing of Russian officers.

According to the New York Times, Ukraine claims the killing of 12 Russian generals on the battlefield. Sources cited by the newspaper did not provide details on the precise number of Russian generals killed with the help of intelligence data provided by Washington.