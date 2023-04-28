Ukraine | NYT got hold of Amnesty’s internal report, in which the organization details the information of its own report on Ukraine, which caused outrage

Last August, Amnesty International published a report in which the organization accused Ukrainian soldiers of endangering civilians. The management team of the organization made an 18-page report on the matter, a copy of which ended up in The New York Times.

28.4. 19:51 | Updated 28.4. 20:38

Human rights organization Amnesty International’s report on Ukraine, published on August 4, 2022, angered many both in Ukraine and in the West.

Published under the title “Ukraine’s combat tactics endanger civilians”. report was considered, among other things, sympathetic to Russia and loosely done.

Among other things, Amnesty accused the Ukrainian army in its report of illegally endangering the lives of civilians, because military targets had been established near the population, schools and hospitals.

The New York Times (NYT) has obtained a copy of the 18-page report commissioned by the organization’s executive board. It states that the August report contained several errors.

Amnesty already in August apologized for the “pain and anger” caused by the Ukraine report and promised to commission an independent evaluation to find out what actually went wrong in the report and why. According to the organization, the purpose of the evaluation would also be to find out whether the content of the Ukraine report was generally in accordance with the law.

An evaluation panel of five international humanitarian law experts participated in compiling the 18-page report. The report was compiled, among other things, by interviewing Amnesty International employees.

According to NYT, the report partially pardoned the Ukraine report. According to the report, it was, for example, appropriate to assess whether not only the attacking party but also the defender obeys the laws of war. In addition, the investigation stated that, according to Amnesty’s documents, Ukrainian forces often fought defensive battles unnecessarily close to civilians.

According to international law, both parties to a conflict must strive to protect civilians, regardless of which side they are fighting on.

Evaluation panel however, the report unanimously concluded that the Ukraine report was “distorted in many ways” and that its main conclusions, according to which Ukraine had violated international law, were not sufficiently substantiated in the light of the evidence available to Amnesty.

The Ukraine report was also considered linguistically imprecise, unclear and “partially legally questionable”. In addition, it was considered loosely made, as it only superficially presented what the rules of war forbid and what rules Ukraine had allegedly broken.

The copy of the report that ended up in NYT’s editorial office was dated at the beginning of February.

Amnesty’s reports are used to be considered particularly credible, despite the fact that their information is collected under extremely difficult conditions.