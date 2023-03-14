Biden and the US are starting to press for a solution to the war in Ukraine

A Pacific wind blows from the United States. With a capital P. While there are increasing signs that Washington is aiming for a not-too-distant end to the war in Ukraine, the White House and the Pentagon are redesigning their strategic and military posture with an eye to the Pacific Ocean and the challenge that is considered a priority: the one with China.

There are various signs that the US may not be against favoring a negotiated solution. The first came last week, with the scoop on the involvement of Ukrainian groups in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The second media signal has arrived in the past few hours, with an analysis by the Washington Post which traces a very negative overview of the Ukrainian military situation.

“The quality of the Ukrainian forces, once considered a substantial advantage over Russia, has been so degraded by a year of losses that it has cast doubts on Kiev’s ability to mount a spring counteroffensive,” the Washington Post writes in a report, according to which US and European officials speculate that Kiev may have suffered as many as 120,000 killed and wounded, compared to Russia’s 200,000, which has a much larger army and about three times the population from which to draw conscripts. Hidden losses to the Western allies, in addition to those of basic weapons and ammunition, including artillery and mortar shells.

Not only. An influx of inexperienced conscripts to fill the losses would change the profile of the Ukrainian forces. Very gloomy assessments that have spread a palpable, if mostly tacit, pessimism from the front lines to the corridors of power in Kiev. In addition to Ukraine’s criticism of Western, especially European, partners, this series of news may not be accidental and push Zelensky on the American side to start imagining a solution.

Biden looks to the 2024 elections and puts China in his sights

On the other hand, there are important political assessments that suggest that Joe Biden does not want to drag it out too long. The first is the most obvious: in a year and a half there are the US presidential elections, but the games start much earlier between primaries and rallies. THEThe president aiming for re-election knows that an end to the conflict before then would be crucial to his chances of confirmationalso given the harsh Trumpian rhetoric on the subject.

The second reason is more geopolitical and rhetorical: Xi Jinping’s China is taking advantage of the situation to try to take control of diplomacy. The Chinese leader who has just been confirmed as president for the third time will be in Moscow next week and will then speak with Zelensky. The US does not want to leave the role of great stabilizer to Beijing and some new accusations against China are likely on the hypothesis of supplying arms to the Kremlin. But Biden shows that he is willing to rebound with Beijing, saying he is ready to talk to Xi over the phone.

The last reason is of a strategic nature and always concerns China, which the Pentagon has long considered the number one challenge. Also from an electoral perspective, Democrats and Republicans know that presenting themselves as “anti-Chinese” works better. Even on the field, therefore, all this is reflected in Washington’s positioning maneuvers on the Pacific.

Just last night, as pessimistic news and analysis on the Ukrainian situation was pouring out, it was announced in San Diego the pact of Aukus allies: USA, United Kingdom and Australia. The agreement will allow their respective fleets to develop nuclear-powered submarines that will have the task of patrolling both the Pacific and the Atlantic. The goal is to counterbalance the growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Under the deal, the United States will sell between three and five Virginia-class submarines to Australia, starting in 2032; and for the first time in 65 years they will share the technology behind their nuclear-powered submarines with another country, allowing Australia to build your own ships. The submarines will be manned by Australian sailors, trained to operate them, but could also include US and UK “pilots”.

China reacts negatively, as expected, speaking of a “cold war mentality” which “endangers peace in the region”. Moreover, Beijing observes a growing “encirclement” by the Americans in its Asian neighbourhood. On Monday, March 13, large-scale joint military exercises began at the same time both between the US and South Korea, and between the US and the Philippines.

“You are bringing the wolf into your house”, warns Beijing, which asks Seoul and Manila “not to compromise their own security by doing American interests”. But the trend started by the war in Ukraine seems irreversible and the US has decided to accelerate its presence in the region, considered the absolute strategic priority. A maneuver favored by the widespread fear that the area could become the second front in the more or less near future, but which, according to Beijing, risks contributing to realizing this fear.

