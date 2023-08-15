Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

A regional politician in Zaporizhia reports that civilians in the occupied part of the region can hardly receive medical assistance.

Zaporizhia/Kiev – Because the number of injured and wounded is still increasing, a large part of the medical infrastructure in the Russian-occupied part of the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia is said to be available only to Russian military personnel. According to this, new facilities are being built almost every week to care for the wounded – mobile crematoria are running “around the clock”. So quoted the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform a TV appearance by the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Information of this kind can be independently confirmed by both warring parties in the Ukraine war However not.

According to official Russian information at the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, about 100 kilometers as the crow flies south of the unoccupied oblast capital Zaporizhia, was the first major city in the Ukraine, which had been occupied by Moscow’s troops. According to Ukrainian information, Russian soldiers had also captured Mayor Fedorov and, after a few days in Russian captivity, exchanged them for Russian prisoners of war. Fedorov now works with the regional administration in the oblast capital, which still regularly of Russia troops being bombed.

The Ukrainian city of Melitopol, about 100 kilometers as the crow flies south of the unoccupied oblast capital Zaporizhia, was the first major city in Ukraine to be occupied by Moscow’s troops during the Ukraine war. © STRINGER/afp

Injured and dead in the Ukraine war: occupiers treat the wounded in schools and kindergartens

According to Fedorov’s information, the Russian occupiers “for almost a year” have converted many places of the city’s social infrastructure into hospitals, including schools and kindergartens. Civilians would only be cared for in the hospitals in Melitopol and Berdyansk, the politician said on his television appearance. It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to use the health facilities without a Russian passport to reach.

The mobile crematoria also ran “around the clock” due to the particularly high Russian losses on the front in Zaporizhia, Fedorov claimed, stating that a crematorium in Berdyansk had just been moved from the port to the north of the city near the airport. The Azov Sea coast, which runs south of the two cities and which used to be a popular region for summer vacations, is now reported to be almost exclusively a “military base.” Ukrinform.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

“Significant progress” in the Ukraine war: Western partners confirm the situation at the front

Only at the weekend did US experts confirm the fierce fighting on the war front in Zaporizhia and reported that the Ukrainian army was making “significant tactical progress” in its counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers. This was announced by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW).

The British Ministry of Defense said Russia was sending more troops to Zaporizhia in the face of mounting Ukrainian pressure. Airborne troops are said to have been withdrawn from the Cherson region and are now to be deployed around the city of Orikhiv. On the east bank of the Dnipro River, close to the front, Russian troops are increasingly being harassed by Ukrainian amphibious assaults. (saka with dpa)