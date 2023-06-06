New problem in Ukraine. If a war weren’t enough, kyiv now faces flooding caused by the destruction of a dam in the Kherson region, the largest in the country. Specifically, it is the infrastructure that is part of the Kajovka hydroelectric power station, on the Dnieper River.

The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported the destruction of the infrastructure and has indicated that it is investigating the extent of the damage, as well as the speed and amount of water that would affect probable flood areas. Also, the Ukrainian authorities have accused the Russian troops of destroying the dam.

Moscow has reported that the dam has collapsed “due to damage”, so the nearby territories are being flooded.” “He was quiet at night. The dam did not hold, a support collapsed and the flooding began,” a source told the Russian agency TASS.

Crossing of accusations



Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky accused Russian forces – who have controlled the infrastructure since the beginning of the invasion – months ago of placing mines at the facilities with the intention of causing catastrophic flooding in nearby communities in order to stop the flood. advance of Kiev forces.

For its part, the Russian Emergency services have also denounced Ukrainian missile attacks against the dam, which, however, did not cause serious damage.