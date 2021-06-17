45 ‘+ 2’



First Half Final, Ukraine 2, FYR Macedonia 0.



44 ‘



Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



44 ‘



Foul by Stefan Spirovski (FYR Macedonia).



43 ‘



Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.



43 ‘



Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) has gone down, but has simulated a foul.



42 ‘



Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).



42 ‘



Eljif Elmas (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.



40 ‘



Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box is very close to the left post but is slightly off target. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.



39 ‘



Offside, FYR Macedonia. Enis Bardhi tried a through ball, but Goran Pandev was caught offside.



36 ‘



Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine).



36 ‘



Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



3. 4′



Gooooool! Ukraine 2, FYR Macedonia 0. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



29 ‘



Gooooool! Ukraine 1, FYR Macedonia 0. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.



28 ‘



Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Visar Musliu.



28 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy after a deep pass.



24 ‘



Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).



24 ‘



Foul by Eljif Elmas (FYR Macedonia).



2. 3′



Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.



2. 3′



Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).



2. 3′



Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



16 ‘



Eljif Elmas (FYR Macedonia) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Boban Nikolov with a cross.



fifteen’



Attempt missed. Boban Nikolov (FYR Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high.



fifteen’



Attempt blocked. Enis Bardhi (FYR Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arijan Ademi.



13 ‘



Offside, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko tried a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk was caught offside.



eleven’



Corner, Ukraine. Corner committed by Stefan Ristovski.



9 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy with a cross after a corner kick.



8 ‘



Auction stopped. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



8 ‘



Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.



8 ‘



Attempt blocked. Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko with a cross.



7 ‘



Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.



7 ‘



Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.



5′



Attempt missed. Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



4′



Stefan Ristovski (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



4′



Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).



1′



Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



1′



Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Ukraine).



The first part begins.



0 ‘

