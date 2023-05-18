“I grew up a pacifist and have always believed in peace but this war, and above all the means by which it is waged against Ukraine, aims to destroy it as an independent state. This peace is impossible without weapons so we have to support Ukraine otherwise there will be no peace. I don’t think there is another solution.” Irina Scherbakova, historian and co-founder of Memorial, Nobel Peace Prize 2022, when she pronounces these sentences has a serious face, she knows their weight, but she does not spare herself when, on the sidelines of her speech at the conference “War and Peace in XXI century. Putin’s Russia and the invasion of Ukraine. How to rebuild peace in Europe?”, held at the Cattolica in Milan, she was asked for her opinion on one of the issues that most divides public opinion and politics in Italy on the ongoing conflict, namely the sending or not of arms to support the resistance in Ukraine.

According to the historian, many people in the West did not realize what could have happened: “Western politicians for a long time looked elsewhere and did not listen to the warnings we made about Putin’s aggressiveness”. However, Scherbakova does not believe in a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: «This war has been going on for 15 months and I don’t think a diplomatic solution is possible now. All wars end with diplomacy but before it can be activated, Ukraine must win this conflict or decide when to start negotiations and today in this situation I don’t think it is possible to start negotiations with Putin”. Now relations between Russia and the rest of the democratic world “are ruined”, and the price that Russia will pay sooner or later will be very high: “With this criminal war of aggression against the civilian population, Russia has violated all treated. Like all the guilty, they will be convicted but it will be a long time before the international courts intervene”.

Then there is Putin’s attempt to reconstruct the image of a “great Russia” which in reality “never existed” and which it is precisely with this conflict that “we are trying to recover”. «Putin – Scherbakova adds – has always recalled the successes and patriotism of those years and has always avoided addressing the dark sides of that history, presenting Stalin as a positive figure without speaking of the millions of deaths that have occurred, presenting him as the leader who won the Second World War». And if on the one hand “Putin has already lost the war as he set out to do, that is with a victory after a quick war”, which he did not succeed, it is unfortunately equally true that “the regime is resisting and people are afraid to react because it has become increasingly violent – concludes Scherbakova – It was thought that with the sanctions there would be great economic repercussions but the arms industry has also managed to remedy this situation and now still has the economic potential to carry on this war. Putin hopes that Ukraine will no longer resist and our goal is to prevent this from happening”.