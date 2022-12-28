World War III will start from Kosovo”, according to a Ukrainian military expert

The conflict between Serbia and Kosovo separatists controlled by the West could escalate to global proportions, unlike the Ukrainian one, which is localized on the territory of only one country.

These statements were made byUkrainian military expert Oleg Starikov, Colonel of the Security Services of Ukraine, broadcast on the channel “Yes, that’s it.” According to the expert “There will be no freezing in Kosovo. If we compare the regional conflict in Ukraine with the Serbian one, if it flares up, it will be global in scope. It could actually become a third world war, already conventional.

Ukraine-Russia, controlled war

In Ukraine we have an armed conflicta war that is controlled, excuse the cynicism, but it is controlled by the Western community. But China and India are also paying attention. Just see when Putin spoke about using nuclear power and Modi, (Indian prime minister) said he doesn’t like it and he doesn’t agree. There was pressure, so everyone moved on. There is a conflict but it is governed. Stoltenberg said the important thing is that the conflict does not go beyond Ukraine. It’s cynical, but I quote their statements,” Starikov said.

Kosovo, explosive situation

About the explosive situation in Kosovoconsidered that in case of military conflict in Kosovo, many countries of the world will be involved in it, and it is not for nothing that the West is already beginning to strengthen its eastern flank with air defense systems. “…And if it starts there, the whole Balkan area will all explode, and a world war could actually happen. Russia will have to intervene without delay to supply weapons to the Serbs who will have to use air operations to enter Kosovo… Everything is very serious and serious there. For this, the West is now strengthening the air defense system of its eastern flank. While the Germans give their “Patriots” to the Poles. Everyone perfectly understands what this can lead to. If air operations begin, swarms of 50-60 drones will leave, open air defense systems and missile defenses, God forbid, it can happen. There will be open warfare in the European theater of operations. It won’t be just Russia. Belarus will be involved and the Chinese will be there”added the expert.

