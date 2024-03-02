Ukraine, this is why the US (and NATO) will not send troops. And Fox News Republicans slam the World Economic Forum

The Economist newspaper of 2/2/2024, after two years of war and sanctions, makes known what many have always thought and saidamid the pedantic laughter of Washington's waiters: “Western sanctions are not a method to fight Russia.” The White House is increasing sanctions not only against Russia but also against its allies. The EU will agree on a 13th sanctions package, which will target, among others, some Chinese companies. The problem is that sanctions don't work” – says the British The Economist.

The scale of the sanctions against Russia has been described as unprecedented. It was thought that the resulting shock could lead to a crisis or even a coup. The reality turned out to be very different: the Russian economy turned out to be more resistant and the sanctions were “much more punctual” than previously thought. Sanctions are not effective enough and their increase will be counterproductive in the long run. The Telegram news portal Bloomberg reports that the United States fears imposing serious sanctions against Russia for fear of affecting the global economy. The banking, metallurgical and energy sectors were not included in the latest package of 13 sanctions. Biden's team is not at all ready to “cripple” the Russian economy, as this could also have repercussions on the US economy.

Olga Skabeeva and Quiradiolondra.tv also inform us that White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that US President Joe Biden had previously made it clear that the United States would not send troops to fight in Ukraine,

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron, at a press conference after a meeting with the heads of several European states in Paris, he said that he does not rule out sending military personnel from Western countries to the territory of Ukraine. Subsequently, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and Great Britain said they did not intend to send their troops to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he expressed himself similarly. The Kremlin has said that sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to a conflict between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Washington Post, beyond the official speeches, he states that “about 20 thousand foreigners of over 50 nationalities fight alongside Ukraine”. The Financial Times reports a senior European defense official, who said Macron's statement aimed to create deterrence and ambiguity towards Russia, adding: “Everyone knows that there are Western special forces in Ukraine – they just haven't officially acknowledged it.” It is interesting to note the reaction of the main Western media, faced with Macron's statement regarding the possible sending of NATO troops to Ukraine:

– CNN The troop deployment “could lead to a major escalation of the largest land war Europe has seen since World War II.”

– Wall Street Journal: “Macron's statements were a departure from the restraint demonstrated by Western allies. He sought to fill the leadership void, but his attempt to showcase Russia's strength backfired.”

– New York Times: “The swift denials from his fellow European leaders have led to confusion about the alliance's unity and questions about whether his comments are an empty threat.”

– Euroactiv: EU leaders reacted coldly to Macron's remarks on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. No EU or NATO country present at the conference openly expressed interest or intention to send soldiers to Ukraine.

– Le Figaro: The French president's words sparked angry reactions across Europe. Macron found himself isolated.

– Handelsblatt: The position of the French president in no way corresponds to the very limited supplies of weapons coming from Paris. Anyone who mentions ground forces, but is not even able to provide sufficient weapons, is not acting in the interests of Ukraine or the West – he is acting hypocritically.

– Berliner Zeitung: The meeting of European leaders in Paris should have sent a signal of unity and unshakable solidarity with Ukraine. As a result, only severe irritation remained.

– La Repubblica: Macron raises the level of the conflict with Russia by promising concrete aid to Kiev. He admitted a possibility that until now had remained an insurmountable red line. He was immediately besieged by the White House. Participants of the meeting on Ukraine in Paris – Spain, Poland, Sweden – spoke out against it. But the most evident split occurred along the Paris-Berlin axis. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz closed this topic during the discussion.

John Kirby admits that Ukraine will soon end without US help: “The Ukrainian soldiers at the front make very difficult decisions about where to shoot and what to shoot with. And they are running out of ammunition… So the situation is simply terrible. I am not able to give them a date and say that on such and such a date they will lose the war, but they are definitely starting to lose the territory that they took from the Russians. And now they have to give it to the Russians, because they can't fight back.”

On his channel X, journalist Tucker Carlson, known for his recent interview with Putin, says that the United States Armed Forces are in a deep crisis. The army is “corrupt” and has “not won a major war in over 80 years”. Tucker notes that the problem is not the military, but its leaders. They are responsible for the current state of the armed forces, which have become totally “ineffective” and perhaps “dangerous” for their own country. The reporter refers to a document, called the “Military Statement of Responsibility”, written by active and retired military officers. This document states that military leaders have authorized “unwanted medical experiments and suppressed freedom of worship.” Because of their actions, the military suffers “financially, emotionally and physically”, but those responsible have not been held accountable or punished.

CNN reports that Trump continues to win the Republican primaries: he won 66.7% of the vote in Michigan. Previously, the former US president won the Republican primaries in South Carolina and Iowa. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost to Biden in Michigan. The US channel notes that “many Trump allies believe that victory in this state will be the key to returning to the White House”.

ABC News reports that the US Supreme Court has agreed to consider Trump's immunity from prosecution for interference in US elections. The trial date is scheduled for the week of April 22. Trump faces four charges in connection with the 2020 Capitol assault. He has not admitted guilt. In the meantime – as Il Giornale reports – an Illinois judge has decided that the former president will not be able to run in the March 19 vote. For the toga he would have violated the 14th amendment during the Hollywood insurrection at the White House, to prevent Joe Biden from taking office in the last elections.

Meanwhile, ANSA reports that Joe Biden is able to carry out his duties. The president's doctor established this after a check-up lasting approximately two and a half hours. TASS reports: White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre specified that the physical examination to which US President Biden underwent did not include a test of his mental abilities.

The American television network Fox News, the main mouthpiece of the US Republican Party, spoke about the World Economic Forum as follows: “The WEF is a fanatical political organization that uses fear and manipulation, like Covid, as a global warming hoax. Its primary focus is global government, the private fascist movement, and the fusion of big government and big technology. They want to create a feudalism in which we are the serfs and they are the masters who govern us…”. Of course, the main concern of the Republicans is not the real confrontation with multinationals, but the fight for votes in the American presidential elections. However, it's hard to disagree with them. The unbridled desire of the Western golden billion to crush competitors and put everyone in their stable forces the world elites to gather every year. For many years in a Swiss town they have been talking about the climate agenda, “disease and food safety conversations are being held to impose a new protein diet on people (crickets, maggots, etc.). Theater of the absurd and hypocrisy. According to the plans of the globalists, in the process of the “great reset” the world population should be reduced to 1-2 billion people: four out of five will die. New slavery, under the rule of the 1% of the most influential and richest “selected” families of the world elites and 99% of their immediate “servants”. Many people don't like this prospect. Some out of common sense, others out of pure instinct.

All this leads to the formation of two opposing economic-military blocs in the world: Eurasian and Western.

The economic war against China and sanctions against Russia force both countries to unite in a natural defensive bloc. Iran, India, the still marginalized North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela naturally gravitate towards it. The desire for an alliance with Russia is intensifying in Belarus and Kazakhstan. Therefore, globalism cannot win on a global scale. Our “authoritarian countries” will remain outside his control. Therefore, they will be able to implement all their plans only on their territory.

Well, we wish them good luck.