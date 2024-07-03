Ukraine is not willing to compromise with Russia and give up any of its territory to end the war.This was stated by Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the day after the visit to Kiev of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in his capacity as rotating president of the EU.

Kiev will listen to any advice on how to achieve a “just peace” – Yermak said, reiterating a concept already expressed by Zelensky during the face-to-face meeting with Orban – But we are not ready to compromise on very important things and values ​​such as independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

From Orban, yesterday on his first visit to Kiev since the Russian invasion, a message with opposite tones arrived. The head of the Hungarian government, accused of being pro-Russian, urged Ukraine to consider accepting a “quick ceasefire” that would allow for the acceleration of negotiations to end the war. Hungary appreciates the peace initiatives developed by Ukraine, Orban added, stressing the desire to improve relations with Kiev and to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement.

The need for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia has been repeatedly highlighted by one of Orban’s allies, Donald Trump, who will find out in November whether he will be allowed to enter the White House as president for the second time.

The news, launched by Politico, according to which Trump and Putin are in dialogue and that the tycoon is negotiating on territories of Ukraine to be handed over to Russia, was denied by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Responding at a press conference to a request to comment on the news of an ongoing dialogue between the parties, Peskov cut short by saying “no, it’s not true”.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, people continue to die. At least five people have been killed and 34 others, including a 14-year-old girl, injured in yet another Russian air strike using missiles and drones on Dnipro, in the central part of the country. The local governor, Serhii Lysak, reported, explaining that the strike caused ”several fires, and there has been a lot of damage”.

And while US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new $2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, meeting Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, news broke today that Russia is waging a new recruitment drive in Africa for its war in Ukraine after suffering heavy losses, according to Western intelligence officials.