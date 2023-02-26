Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Galushchenko announced the stabilization of the country’s energy system

The energy system of Ukraine has been stable over the past three weeks, electricity production fully meets consumption. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic German Galushchenko, writes “Kommersant”.

According to him, the country has reserves and plans to further support production so that the population and enterprises do not feel a shortage of electricity.

As for the resumption of exports, it is possible only after the establishment of a stable surplus in the system. However, the minister called the restoration of power supply in areas where the networks are damaged so far the primary task.

Problems with electricity supply in Ukraine arose after a series of strikes on power grid facilities by the Russian army using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, which continued since October last year.

In December last year, Galushchenko noted that it would be possible to fully restore the energy system from the consequences of Russian attacks by the summer of 2023. Recently, the number of attacks has decreased significantly, as well as the number of reports of new destruction.

Kyiv’s partners are helping to restore destroyed facilities and supply generators to compensate for power and help the population. So, in Poland, they reported about the forthcoming shipment of thousands of generators, and the Japanese government has already sent 262 generators.