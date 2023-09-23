War in Ukraine, no ambiguity from the Church: Pope Francis stands with Ukraine attacked by Putin

Exactly 19 months have passed since, on February 24, 2022, Russia militarily invaded Ukraine and there are no signs of stopping the war, nor of the start of peace negotiations. Putin is preparing for the prolongation of the conflict which will have increasingly heavy human and economic costs for Russia and Ukraine with negative repercussions at an international level. The risk is the extension of the war. However, even if the conflict remained where it is today, the costs in human lives will continue to increase, as will the economic costs for Europe and the USA which cannot give a lump sum. There are no official figures. However, there is already talk of at least 50 thousand dead soldiers and over 250 thousand wounded Russian soldiers compared to 25 thousand dead and 175 thousand wounded Ukrainians. To these must be added the Ukrainian civilians: at least 10 thousand dead and 20 thousand wounded. Over 4 million refugees have left Ukraine since the invasion began.

Then there are the economic costs. Russia has already spent more than $150 billion. Each of Putin’s battalions on the front costs around 1.2 billion a month: today there are more than 200 battalions fighting in Ukraine. The war also weighs economically on the NATO countries which so far have given weapons to Ukraine worth 65.34 billion euros, of which 44.34 billion (67.9% of the total) sent by the USA. So far, Italy has delivered weapons worth almost 700 million euros, eighth among the countries supporting Ukraine’s defense. Kiev is also receiving other types of aid, financial (66.21 billion so far) and humanitarian (12.08 billion). Then there are the refugees whose management, for now, reaches 30 billion. Staggering figures. But this is “little” if you consider that nothing is excluded, even the widening of the conflict. In this dramatic match, where international diplomacy does not touch the ball, what was and what is the role of the Catholic Church? Significant, in this sense, are the latest statements by the Vatican Secretary of State, Monsignor Paul Richard Callagher, speaking the day before yesterday in the name and on behalf of Pope Francis at the UN Security Council to ask that the war be stopped: “This debate takes place in the context of the cruel and senseless war against Ukraine which, with great sacrifice, defends its sovereignty and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.”

The Holy See does not assume the guise of Pontius Pilate: “It is close to Ukraine and fully supports its territorial integrity and continues to engage in humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian population, especially the weakest and most vulnerable part”. Then the attack from Msgr. Gallagher: “In this cruel war, the Holy See stands with Kyiv.” If Lavrov (and Putin) thought they had found a Vatican side in the work of destabilization in support of Kyiv, after the intervention of the Pope’s envoy to the UN, this option is cancelled. Thus also falls the ambiguity of certain Catholics, not only Italians, who continue to say: “They are both wrong, both Putin and Zelensky”.

The central political fact remains: there is an aggressor and an attacked. It is undeniable that the Russian attack on Ukraine has jeopardized the entire global order. The UN was also stripped of its authority. If this war is not stopped the whole world risks sinking. Putin turns a deaf ear regardless of history with many mediations attempted by Popes in wars. In the Yalta conference from 4 to 11 February 1945 between the leaders of the three allied powers (Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin), faced with those who pointed out Pius XII’s demands on the European structure, the head of the Kremlin asked sarcastically: “How many Does the Pope have divisions?”. Eight years later, upon learning the news of the death of the dictator of the USSR, Pius XII commented: “Now you will be able to see how many divisions we have up there.” Today the Vatican army is made up of 125 young Swiss soldiers. Without Western allies, Zelens’kyi and his army would quickly collapse. One thing is certain: Ukraine cannot lose this war because it would mean legitimizing Putin’s aggression by paving the way to the abyss. All due differences made, wasn’t this the case with Hitler’s aggression against Poland on 1 September 1939, the pretext for the start of the Second World War?

Subscribe to the newsletter

