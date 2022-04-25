Russia announced on Monday a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians in the besieged Azovstal, city of Mariupol, in the Ukrainian southeast, the same day it became known that the United States will reopen its embassy in Ukraine.

Russian and pro-Russian troops from Donetsk ceased combat actions from 2:00 pm local time, to allow the evacuation of civilians “in the direction of their choosing”, said the head of the National Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

However, Ukraine said on Monday that it had not reached any agreement with Russia to create a humanitarian corridor that would allow the evacuation of civilians locked up with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal metallurgical complex.

“I officially and publicly declare that unfortunately there is no agreement concerning a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal today,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram, shortly after Russia’s announcement of

that it would cease hostilities to allow the evacuation of civilians.

The Russian statement specifies that the ceasefire announcement to allow the evacuation will be read every 30 minutes by loudspeakers. “The readiness of the Ukrainian side to start the humanitarian operation must be confirmed by the display of white flags on the perimeter or at least in some sectors of Azovstal,” Mizintsev added.

On Thursday of last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled the order to storm Azovstal, which had been fenced off for several weeks, and justified his decision with the need to think more about saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers and officers.

‘There were no agreements’

The Government of Ucrania is prepared to do “anything” with a view to opening a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians and military personnel from the Azovstal factoryin the coastal city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk announced on Monday.

The also responsible for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine made these statements to the local press after Russia announced a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Mariupol steelworks, in southeastern Ukraine.

We are ready! All the 'ambulances' are ready, the buses, we are ready to go on foot. And to do everything possible to make a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal work.

According to the Ukrainian minister, “at the moment there is no exact information on how much food and drinking water is left for the civilians who take refuge in the plant.” “We know there is no food or drinking water, at least no deliveries have been made there.

There is practically no communication, no heating, no medical care, which is so necessary,” Vereschuk said in statements collected by Interfax-Ukraine.

He reiterated “the full readiness” of the Ukrainian side to organize a humanitarian corridor.

In the metallurgical complex it is believed that about a thousand civilians and about five hundred Ukrainian soldiers may be refugees. On Thursday last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled the order to storm Azovstal and argued his decision with the need to think more about saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers and officers.

Moscow also announced that day that its Army had taken full control of the city, which has been practically destroyed by Russian bombing since the invasion began on February 24.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

