The EU approved the ninth package of sanctions against Russia since the war in Ukraine began. The measures provide for the inclusion of a substantial number of new names in the list of sanctioned subjects, which reaches 1,386 individuals and 171 entities, above 1,550. These include, among others, people involved in “disinformation” activities, judges, including the president of the Constitutional Court, 31 soldiers involved in attacks against civilians, 23 companies supplying the Russian army, 12 members of the government and 32 Duma MPs and members of the Federal Council, family members of oligarchs including two relatives of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Then affected five political parties, including United Russia, founded by Vladimir Putin and chaired by former president Dmitry Medvedev, two other banks and an active branch in an EU state.

An expansion of the export ban is also planned to include technological items such as engines used for Iranian drones, materials that can be used to make chemical weapons and other items, such as camouflage equipment. The Regional Development Bank of Russia is cut off from the transactions. Other television channels have also been banned, in addition to those already targeted in previous sanctions packages. One is expected ban on investment in mining and quarrying, with some exceptions for raw materials in which Russia is rich and which are difficult to replace: these are metals such as gold, silver, tin, tungsten and others.

ZELENSKY – The European Union has approved a new package of sanctions against Russia, “the ninth, but obviously not the last, because it is obvious that the pressure must be increased” is the warning repeated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who in a video message thanked “all the leaders and countries who fought for a stronger package”.

“But we will work with the European Commission, with the leaders of the EU countries, with the European public opinion – he added – so that the current sanctions policy works for the end of the war and does not give Russia the wrong signals, signals that someone is ready to ease the pressure.”

After another day of massive Russian raids across Ukraine, Zelensky said the Russians “still have enough missiles to conduct several heavy attacks. We have enough determination and self-confidence to respond.”

The president reported that the Ukrainian armed forces shot down “60 missiles today”, denouncing that all the targets of the “terrorists” “are civilian, mainly structures for the supply of energy and heating”. “Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word ‘terror’ for most people in the world will be associated mainly with these crazy actions of Russia,” the Ukrainian president denounced.