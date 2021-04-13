Ukraine Niinistö spoke with Putin and expressed serious concerns about the escalation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border

According to the President’s Office, the fate of Alexei Navalny was also discussed.

President Sauli Niinistö and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin attended a long telephone conversation on Tuesday night, the Office of the President of the Republic said in a statement.

The presidents spoke about the tense situation on the Crimean peninsula and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. According to the press release, President Niinistö expressed “serious concern about the escalation of the situation with the transfer of troops” and at the same time highlighted the need for discussions and measures to reduce tensions.

“Reducing tensions” is the same term used by the President of the United States Joe Biden used a little earlier in their telephone conversation With Putin. Biden stressed U.S. support for Ukraine and demanded moderate behavior from Russia.

According to the office of the President of the Republic, Putin told Niinistö about his conversation with Biden and also about the meeting that Biden and Putin are planning. The Chancellery does not mention whether Niinistö possibly offered Helsinki as a meeting place, as has often been done.

In addition, the opposition leader was discussed in the discussion between Putin and Niinistö Alexei Navalnyin prison conditions.

President Niinistö also told Putin about his initiative to “strengthen the spirit of 50-year-old Helsinki” in 2025. According to Niinistö’s staff, the topic was discussed in a “positive spirit”.

Niinistö proposed Helsingin Sanomat In the Guest Pen column At the end of March, a summit was held in Helsinki in the spirit of the 1975 Security Council. Niinistö concluded by writing that he would follow a possible formal meeting from the home couch as an ex-president.