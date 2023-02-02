“The next February 24th we will enter the second year of war in Ukraine without there being yet a serious international commitment to stop it. 365 days of murders, infanticide, feminicide, wounded, mutilated, displaced, refugees, suffering, desperation, destruction, rubble… On the occasion of this tragic anniversary, we feel the duty to organize a new demonstration for peacein solidarity with the innocent victims of this and all the other tragic wars that continue to devastate the human family and the planet”. night walk starting from Perugia at midnight on 23 February and arrival at 6 in the morning in Assisi.

“In the first minutes of February 24, in the dark and cold of the night, we will march from Perugia to Assisi, each carrying the face of one of the victims, a torch and the incessant request for peace. War is madness, a crime, a scandal. Woe to resignation, woe to making it a habit! On the night of the war – continues the organizing committee – we cannot sleep peacefully! Let us therefore renew the cry of Don Tonino Bello and say: ‘Stand up, builders of peace! ‘”.

“In the cold and dark night we are going through, each of us, in his own small way, is called to do like the ‘lamp-bearers’ who, walking forward, hold the pole turned backwards, resting on the shoulder, with the lamp at the top. Walking in the night, the ‘lamp-bearer’ sees little ahead of him, but allows all travelers to walk safer. No one knows how long the night of war will last. But everyone knows that its continuation will hurt us a lot because we live in time in which everything is interconnected: war, increase in the cost of living, recession, impoverishment, climatic disasters… For this – underlines the promoting Committee – it is it is increasingly urgent that international policy makers make every effort to stop the fighting and rebuild the conditions of peace. This is why we cannot get tired of asking and, above all, making peace”.