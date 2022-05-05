Ukrainian war, another night of anti-aircraft sirens in almost the whole country: in Kiev and Kharkiv, as well as in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. ‘The Kyiv Independent’ reports it.

From today, Thursday 5 May, to Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm, the Russian Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal. This was announced by the Russian command quoted by TASS, according to which, “in accordance with the decision of the leadership of the Russian Federation, based on principles of humanity, the Russian Armed Forces from 8 to 18 Moscow time on 5, 6 and 7 May will open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for the evacuation of civilians (workers, women and children) “, whose presence in the underground structures of the steel plant is reported by the Kiev authorities. During this period of time, the command in Moscow specified, Russian forces will cease military activities and withdraw their units at a safe distance.

Yesterday over 300 (344) people were saved in Mariupol. This was made clear by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his nocturnal speech. “I am grateful to all those who allow the evacuation operation to succeed,” said Zelensky. “We are negotiating and we hope to continue saving people from Azovstal, from Mariupol. There are still civilians, women, children. We need a continuous ceasefire to save them, “he added.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk spoke of “another small victory” announcing that 344 women, children and the elderly have been brought to safety in the Ukrainian controlled city of Zaporizhia.

Despite Moscow’s assurances of a ceasefire around the steel plant and the withdrawal of troops from a safe distance, Ukraine yesterday reported new attacks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian soldiers stormed the site.

25 civilians injured in missile attack on Kramatorsk

25 civilians were injured in a Russian Federation missile attack on Kramatorsk. The head of the regional military administration of Donetsk Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

“Six of the injured are in need of medical treatment in the hospital,” he added, noting that the missiles damaged 9 residential buildings, a school and numerous civilian infrastructure.