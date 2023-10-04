An award-winning Ukrainian freelance journalist, Victoria Roshchyna, has been missing since August 3, when she was reporting from a Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine. She reported it to the International Women’s Media Foundation (Iwmf), as reported by the Guardian. Roshchyna has been reporting on the front lines about the invasion since the war began in February 2022, and was previously captured by Russian forces in March last year and held for 10 days in Berdyansk. According to the Iwmf, you have covered complex and dangerous topics including crime, courts and human rights for independent media such as Ukrainska Pravda, Hromadske and Radio Free Europe.

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 4 October

“We are extremely concerned about his safety and urge international attention to this situation,” the IWMF said in a statement. «Russia’s systemic censorship of free speech cannot be overlooked or unchecked. Free and independent journalism is essential to informing global audiences about the reality of Russia’s war against Ukraine.” “We call on our colleagues in the field of human rights and press freedom to join our call for information on Roshchyna’s whereabouts and to stand with journalists who continue to bring the truth to light during the invasion of Russia.”