Munich, September 1938: The then British Prime Minister Arthur Neville Chamberlain (left) and Adolf Hitler, then Chancellor, agree on the cession of the Sudetenland to Nazi Germany. © IMAGO / UIG

Despite being proposed by the US, Ukraine refuses to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba draws a comparison with the Munich Agreement of 1938.

Munich/Kyiv – On Tuesday (November 15) the approximately 44 million inhabitants of the stricken country got an idea of ​​how hard the winter in the Ukraine war can be. Russia again bombed the energy infrastructure between Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa after withdrawing its troops from Kherson. And massive.

War in Ukraine: Foreign Minister Kuleba draws a comparison to the Munich Agreement of 1938

Another indication that the military conflict is far from over and could last for a long time followed just one day later. The parliament in Kyiv extended martial law and the mobilization of the army for a further 90 days. In this mixed situation, the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj resolutely rejects negotiations on a ceasefire with the Russian attackers. Despite concerns about the winter. And despite a suggestion from the US.

On the other hand, when arguing why Ukraine does not want negotiations at the moment, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba drew a comparison to the 1938 Munich Agreement. “This is a new 1938 moment for Europe and certainly no time to seek ‘peace for our time'” , he quoted Washington Examiner Kuleba.

A look back: On the night of September 29th, 1938, the then German Reich Chancellor and dictator Adolf Hitler, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, French Prime Minister Édouard Daladier and Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini signed an agreement according to which Czechoslovakia cede the Sudetenland to the German Reich and had to vacate it within ten days.

Ukraine war: US-Russia negotiations on peace terms?

Czechoslovakia was not invited to the conference in the Isar metropolis at the time, the decision was made over their heads. Leap in time: the Russian invasion troops are still occupying parts of the east and south-east of Ukraine. At the beginning of the week, a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, between Russian and American diplomats became known. According to this, CIA chief William Burns and the director of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergei Naryschkin, met. the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) then commented on whether the two superpowers were discussing a possible end to the war – without any action by Ukraine.

I hope nobody in this room thinks that Putin just came for Ukraine. Better stop him now.

Ukraine war: Dmytro Kuleba warns EU about Vladimir Putin

At the same time, the American news portal reported politicalthat US General Mark Milley doubted a possible military victory for Ukraine. In his view, the winter is instead an opportunity to start negotiations with Russia, the report said. U.S. Army top general’s comments about a “window” for talks angered Ukrainian diplomats, writes political.

Instead, the Ukrainian government published a script from Kuleba’s talks with EU foreign ministers. The word “win” is mentioned conspicuously often. “The situation is evolving and to win we always have to be one step ahead,” Kuleba explained. “Here’s one thing to remember: you can’t win if you don’t believe.” It’s about that now , “that both Ukraine and the EU will survive this winter of war,” he said, and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. “For those who think that sanctions also have a price for the EU, I can only suggest that you imagine the price the EU will have to pay if we defeat Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin, d. editor.) in Ukraine,” said Kuleba in a combative choice of words: “I hope nobody in this room thinks that Putin only came because of Ukraine. Let’s stop him now.”

Remain determined in the Ukraine war: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj (centre) and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (right). © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

War in Ukraine: Government in Kyiv believes in military victory against Russia

Kuleba demanded: “We need a comprehensive energy embargo to end the war.” On the other hand, it was suicidal to “allow Russian propaganda to continue operating in the EU,” said the 41-year-old, speaking of “state propaganda with only one goal: war to incite to ruin democracies and all our values”.

The first project must now be to “restore our energy system before winter”, Kuleba is further quoted in the letter. There is not a single Ukrainian power plant “that has not been affected by Russian attacks,” reported the Foreign Minister and asked for the delivery of transformers. After quick negotiations for an armistice or after giving up lost areas for the sake of peace, these words did not sound. (pm)